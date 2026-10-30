EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart Was 'Not Ready for Retirement' as Iconic Actor Felt 'Energized' Before Death at 86

"To be honest, I don't feel that old at all," the then-73-year-old said with a laugh. "I feel rejuvenated and energized. I am not ready for retirement."

When asked whether or not he ever thought about leaving it all behind, the Star Trek icon made it clear how passionate he was about acting.

"If I do, it's only for a few seconds," he explained. "I love my job so much. It's a pleasure and fun, and the challenge and interest get me up in the morning."

During the interview, Stewart also revealed the best advice he was ever given, which was to never avoid taking risks.