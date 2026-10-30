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Home > Celebrity > Patrick Stewart

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart Was 'Not Ready for Retirement' as Iconic Actor Felt 'Energized' Before Death at 86

Photo of Patrick Stewart
Source: MEGA

Patrick Stewart didn't intend to retire before he passed away at 86.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

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Patrick Stewart had no plans to retire before his death, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a 2014 interview, the legendary actor got candid about his career, admitting that he didn't feel his age. At the time, he described how much he enjoyed being onscreen, despite any challenges he may have faced.

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Patrick Stewart Didn't 'Feel That Old'

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Image of Patrick Stewart didn't have any intention to retire before he died at 86.
Source: MEGA

Patrick Stewart didn't have any intention to retire before he died at 86.

"To be honest, I don't feel that old at all," the then-73-year-old said with a laugh. "I feel rejuvenated and energized. I am not ready for retirement."

When asked whether or not he ever thought about leaving it all behind, the Star Trek icon made it clear how passionate he was about acting.

"If I do, it's only for a few seconds," he explained. "I love my job so much. It's a pleasure and fun, and the challenge and interest get me up in the morning."

During the interview, Stewart also revealed the best advice he was ever given, which was to never avoid taking risks.

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Patrick Stewart's Key to Success

Image of Patrick Stewart said the best advice he ever received was to never play it safe.
Source: MEGA

Stewart said the best advice he ever received was to never play it safe.

"Don't play it safe," he asserted at the time. "Risk everything. What's the worst that can happen?"

He added that the key to his long and successful career was to "play as many contrasting roles as possible."

Stewart didn't seem to change his tune in the months leading up to his death, either. In a July 2026 interview, he shared that while actors' opportunities for roles may dwindle with age, he couldn't see himself ever stepping away from the entertainment industry completely.

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Patrick Stewart's Death Details

Image Patrick Stewart's longtime spokesperson confirmed his passing on October 29, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Stewart's longtime spokesperson (not pictured) confirmed his passing on October 29, 2026.

"I can't imagine ever officially 'retiring,'" he said. "I'll always and forever be an actor."

Stewart's longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed his passing on Thursday, October 29. He was 86.

"We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife, Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," the statement began.

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Image of Patrick Stewart battled Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia before his death at 86.
Source: MEGA

The actor battled Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia before his death at 86.

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," the statement continued.

It concluded, "We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

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