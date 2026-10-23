'Psychic' Pat Sajak Appeared to Predict Ryan Seacrest Would Replace Him on 'Wheel of Fortune' in Resurfaced 2012 Video

In 2012, Sajak made a mistake on Wheel of Fortune that had him jokingly considering his replacement options.

The moment happened when a contestant landed on a "free play" tile and requested the letter "E."

"Well, you've spun the wheel, and you have to ask for a consonant," Sajak corrected him, before quickly realizing his error. "Oh, you're on a free play – you know what, I'm an idiot."

"You see, the way it works is if you land – never mind, is there an 'E' in the puzzle?" he asked.

Later in the episode, Sajak appeared to recall his mistake as he quipped, "Ryan Seacrest is on speed dial," appearing to imply that he would take over his job.