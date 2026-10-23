'Psychic' Pat Sajak Appeared to Predict Ryan Seacrest Would Replace Him on 'Wheel of Fortune' in Resurfaced 2012 Video
Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Ryan Seacrest took over as permanent host of Wheel Of Fortune two years ago, but his predecessor, Pat Sajak, playfully threw his hat in the ring for the job more than 10 years before that.
Ahead of Sajak's milestone 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits his "psychic"-like prediction before Seacrest got the coveted gig.
Pat Sajak's Gaffe Sparks Ryan Seacrest Joke
In 2012, Sajak made a mistake on Wheel of Fortune that had him jokingly considering his replacement options.
The moment happened when a contestant landed on a "free play" tile and requested the letter "E."
"Well, you've spun the wheel, and you have to ask for a consonant," Sajak corrected him, before quickly realizing his error. "Oh, you're on a free play – you know what, I'm an idiot."
"You see, the way it works is if you land – never mind, is there an 'E' in the puzzle?" he asked.
Later in the episode, Sajak appeared to recall his mistake as he quipped, "Ryan Seacrest is on speed dial," appearing to imply that he would take over his job.
Why Did Pat Sajak Leave 'Wheel of Fortune'?
Sajak hosted 41 seasons of the hit game show – more than 8,000 episodes – from 1981 to 2024, before finally calling it quits.
Although Sajak was still willing and able to continue his hosting duties, he admitted that he'd wanted to go out on his own terms.
"I'd rather leave a couple years too early than a couple years too late," he said during a 2024 sit-down with his daughter, Maggie, per the The Oskaloosa Herald. "I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead."
Maggie then praised her dad for giving viewers the "gift" of Wheel of Fortune for decades.
"You have made what could’ve just been Hangman into a cultural phenomenon," she shared. "Thank you for these amazing 40-plus years."
Ryan Seacrest Takes Over
Seacrest has a long history as a famous television and radio host, from Radical Outdoor Challenge in the early '90s to American Idol, E! News, and Live With Kelly and Ryan. He's also led On Air With Ryan Seacrest on 102.7 KIIS-FM for more than 20 years.
On September 9, 2024, Seacrest made his debut hosting Wheel of Fortune – an opportunity he compared to a "dream."
'I Can't Believe My Luck'
"I still can't believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and of course, my good friend, Vanna White," he said on his first episode of the game show.
"I've been a fan of this show since I was a kid, watching in Atlanta with my family, and I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years, and I'm just so grateful to be invited in," he told the audience. "I also know I've got some very big shoes to fill, so let's play Wheel of Fortune!"