Pat Sajak 'Desperate to Get Back on Wheel of Fortune' After Retiring from Show Earlier This Year

Pat Sajak famously retired earlier this year, but now the longtime Wheel of Fortune host wants back on the show.

The beloved Wheel emcee is spreading the word he's not done yet and it has created even more tension between him and his replacement, Ryan Seacrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider shared: "Pat got an amazing show of support when he was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune recently, and it's revived his drive to be host on the original again as well.

"Even if it's not now, but in a couple of years, he'd do it."