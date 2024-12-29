Your tip
Home > Entertainment > Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak 'Desperate to Get Back on Wheel of Fortune' After Retiring from Show Earlier This Year

Split photo of Pat Sajak. Ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest took over for Sajak in September, but another change may be looming.

Dec. 29 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Pat Sajak famously retired earlier this year, but now the longtime Wheel of Fortune host wants back on the show.

The beloved Wheel emcee is spreading the word he's not done yet and it has created even more tension between him and his replacement, Ryan Seacrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider shared: "Pat got an amazing show of support when he was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune recently, and it's revived his drive to be host on the original again as well.

"Even if it's not now, but in a couple of years, he'd do it."

pat sajak desperate to get back on wheel of fortune
Source: MEGA

Sources revealed Sajak wants back on Wheel of Fortune, creating tension with new host Ryan Seacrest.

The insider added: "The truth is he never wanted to leave in the first place, they forced his hand, and now he wants his old job back."

In the meantime, he wants to keep doing more of these part-time hosting gigs.

"Ryan may have a multiyear deal, but Pat doesn't think Ryan will be able to stick with it for the long term and he'll be waiting in the wings to take over," the source said.

According to the source, Sajak's shenanigans are infuriating Seacrest.

pat sajak desperate to get back on wheel of fortune
Source: MEGA

Seacrest is said to think Sajak is 'pathetic' amid claims the 78-year-old plans to reclaim the hosting gig.

"Ryan thinks Pat's pathetic and is being a sore loser," said the insider.

"His [Ryan's] ratings are great, he's getting paid big bucks and he's getting along with Vanna (White) better than ever. The way Ryan sees it, Pat doesn't have a chance and is wasting his time."

And as the source noted: "For every fan who's missing Pat, there are more people who like what Ryan's doing on Wheel. Sure, the first week was bumpy, but Ryan's gotten the hang of it and is bringing his own style to the show.

"Furthermore, there was a reason why Pat lost the gig. He blew it."

As Radaronline.com has reported, the show's bosses grew tired of Sajak's on-air gaffes, belittling of contestants and odd jokes that fell flat.

pat sajak desperate to get back on wheel of fortune
Source: MEGA

Fans forgiving Sajak's past gaffes could fuel his rumored push to return to 'Wheel of Fortune.'

In a farewell speech on his final episode of Wheel of Fortune, which aired on June 7, the 78-year-old mentioned none of the controversy when he said: "I've always felt [this job] came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun... Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

The source noted: "Obviously, the viewers who used to berate Pat for his awkward foot-in-mouth. moments have forgiven him. Many would like to see more of him in the future and that's what Pat's counting on. He's going to nudge Ryan out little by little to the point where he'll probably want to leave."

