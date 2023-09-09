'Panicked' Paris Jackson Beefs Up Security After Terrifying Incident With Alleged Stalker
A panicked Paris Jackson has been wracked by terror and has spared no expense on security after allegedly being targeted by a deranged stalker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jackson, 25, filed for a restraining order two days after her alleged stalker scaled her home's fence and peeked through her windows.
The late Michael Jackson's only daughter, who has battled substance abuse and mental health issues, has gone to extreme measures to protect herself, sources spilled, after her alleged stalker penetrated her Los Angeles property.
According to insiders, the Hit Your Knees singer has ramped up her home security, looked into self-defense classes, and even bought a team of fierce guard dogs.
"Paris is at her wits' end thinking someone's got her in their sights and seems intent on breaking in," a tipster told the National Enquirer.
"She can barely sleep and has been crying non-stop," the source continued. "Poor Paris' nerves are totally shredded!"
The King of Pop's oldest child has a history of being targeted by alleged predators.
Court documents revealed that one of the tattooed singer's brave buddies confronted a bold fan in 2018 after they reportedly lingered outside of a recording studio where Jackson was working.
Sources claimed that Jackson entered rehab the following year to kick alcohol and drugs. Jackson allegedly then turned to black magic and voodoo rituals to soothe herself after sobering up.
The source continued on the state that the so-called "vulnerable" Jackson has lived in.
"Paris is a vulnerable, sensitive character. She needs stability and peace in her life," the insider claimed. "Otherwise she can be incredibly panicked and on edge."
"It's horrible to see her worrying so much," the tipster continued. "Unless this stalker gets found soon, it could send her back over the edge!"
Jackson took her privacy concerns to court on August 25, two days after her alleged stalker reportedly entered her L.A. property.
The deranged peeper was confronted by one of Jackson's friends, who had been staying at her house. Thankfully, the Lost singer wasn't home at the time.
The Los Angeles Police Department was sent to the singer's home; however, the madman had already fled the property. While Jackson didn't believe she knew the man, she claimed he'd been sending her unwanted direct messages since December 2019, in addition to being arrested on her property once before.
Per the restraining order request, Jackson wanted the man to stay 100 yards away from her and be forbidden to contact her online.