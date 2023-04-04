Pamela Anderson Reemerges With Mystery Man Weeks After Messy Drama With Ex Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan

Pamela Anderson was spotted back at the beach, but this time it wasn't for Baywatch. The blonde bombshell reemerged in St. Barts, spending time with a mystery man and her youngest son, Dylan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wearing a cream-colored slip dress, a beaming Anderson took her strappy sandals off while enjoying some fun in the sun on Monday, completing her ensemble with a woven tote bag and a pair of black sunglasses.