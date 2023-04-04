Pamela Anderson Reemerges With Mystery Man Weeks After Messy Drama With Ex Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan
Pamela Anderson was spotted back at the beach, but this time it wasn't for Baywatch. The blonde bombshell reemerged in St. Barts, spending time with a mystery man and her youngest son, Dylan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wearing a cream-colored slip dress, a beaming Anderson took her strappy sandals off while enjoying some fun in the sun on Monday, completing her ensemble with a woven tote bag and a pair of black sunglasses.
The Barbed Wire icon appeared to be in great spirits while strolling along in photos published by Daily Mail, chatting with the mystery man at a local eatery.
Anderson's relaxing getaway came just as the drama was addressed involving her former flame's current wife, Brittany Furlan.
As we previously reported, feud rumors swirled following the release of Anderson's Pamela, A Love Story documentary on Netflix in late January, in which the Broadway star professed her feelings about the Mötley Crüe rocker and the whirlwind romance they once had. The exes share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.
Anderson, who has been married five times, described Lee as her "one true love."
Amid its release, Furlan, who has been married to the famed drummer in 2019, posted a TikTok joking the Playboy icon wouldn't care if she died. Furlan has since confirmed there is no bad blood between them.
"We're all good," she said on April 1, revealing that she hadn't spoken directly to Anderson but had no ill will. "We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends."
Anderson, for her part, also showed public support to Furlan in a previous interview, saying she wishes the best for Lee and his current spouse.
"He's married and happy, and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," she said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in January. "I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship, and [I'm] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."