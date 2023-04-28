Ex-NBCU CEO Jeff Shell Forfeits $43 Million After Being Fired Over Sexual Harassment Accusation
Ousted ex-NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell forfeited $43 million in compensation from 2022 when he was fired for cause, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After Fox News and CNN canned Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon respectively last week, the broadcasting world was turned upside down. NBCU added to the chaos when it was announced that Shell was let go for his own reasons.
Shell was terminated after an internal investigation was conducted for "inappropriate conduct" and "sexual harassment" of an employee.
With the termination, Shell lost a staggering amount of cash for his time at the network last year.
In a statement from NBCUniversal's parent company, Comcast, outlined the massive amount of "supplemental payments and benefits" that went out the window when Shell was ousted from the network.
"As previously disclosed, Mr. Shell's employment was terminated with cause on April 23, 2023. As a result, he did not receive any supplemental payments or benefits in connection with his termination," Comcast's statement read. "He will receive only his accrued but unpaid base salary and vacation time, vested employee benefits and reimbursement for any unreimbursed business expenses in accordance with his employment agreement."
The statement continued that, "Upon his termination, all unvested PSUs and RSUs and all vested and unvested stock options, which had an estimated fair value of $43.3 million as of the termination date, were forfeited and canceled."
According to Deadline, Shell received a salary of $2.5 million in 2022, the same amount as the previous year. Shell received a $7.5 million bonus from 2022 just before news dropped that he was no longer serving as CEO.
The ex-CEO was not allowed to cash-in on lucrative stock options that were supplemental to his base salary.
Shell was also prohibited from collecting $6.6 in stock and $4.2 million in options, which would have totaled his 2022 total earnings at $21 million. Unvested stocks awards of restrictive stock units and performance stock units were revoked in his firing as well.
The employee at the center of the complaints that launched the probe into Shell's alleged behavior was Hadley Gamble, CNBC anchor and correspondent.
Shell acknowledged his misconduct following the close of the investigation into his alleged behavior.
"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.
While Shell's statement gave the tone of a consenting relationship, the attorney for Gamble described the nature of his client's complaint as "sexual harassment and sex discrimination."