Ex-NBCU CEO Jeff Shell Forfeits $43 Million After Being Fired Over Sexual Harassment Accusation

Ousted ex-NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell forfeited $43 million in compensation from 2022 when he was fired for cause, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After Fox News and CNN canned Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon respectively last week, the broadcasting world was turned upside down. NBCU added to the chaos when it was announced that Shell was let go for his own reasons.

Shell was terminated after an internal investigation was conducted for "inappropriate conduct" and "sexual harassment" of an employee.

With the termination, Shell lost a staggering amount of cash for his time at the network last year.