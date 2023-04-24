NBC Boss Fired After Decades-Long Romance With CNBC Journalist Once Accused Of Hitting On Vladimir Putin

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Comcast President Mike Cavanagh further confirmed Shell’s departure in an internal memo sent out on Sunday to the company’s nearly 35,000 employees.

"We are disappointed to share this news with you,” Roberts and Cavanagh wrote. “We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace.”

“When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action,” they continued, “as we have done here."