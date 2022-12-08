OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney DENIED Bond As She Awaits Trial On Charges Of Second-Degree Murder After Boyfriend's Fatal Stabbing

Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied her release on Thursday, December 8. Clenney, who appeared in court wearing her red jumpsuit, was seen wiping tears from her eyes.

"In Florida, a defendant charged with an offense punishable by life imprisonment, whose guilt is evident, has no substantive right to pretrial release," court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com state.

"There is no dispute that Defendant killed Victim in this case," the order submitted on December 8 further noted. "The only factual issue in dispute is whether Defendant was acting in self-defense and whether this claim rendered the state's evidence doubtful."