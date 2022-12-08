OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney DENIED Bond As She Awaits Trial On Charges Of Second-Degree Murder After Boyfriend's Fatal Stabbing
A judge has denied bond for OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney as she awaits trial on charges of second-degree murder.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Clenney must remain behind bars following the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, at their Miami high-rise apartment on April 3, which her defense team is saying was a result of self-defense.
Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied her release on Thursday, December 8. Clenney, who appeared in court wearing her red jumpsuit, was seen wiping tears from her eyes.
"In Florida, a defendant charged with an offense punishable by life imprisonment, whose guilt is evident, has no substantive right to pretrial release," court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com state.
"There is no dispute that Defendant killed Victim in this case," the order submitted on December 8 further noted. "The only factual issue in dispute is whether Defendant was acting in self-defense and whether this claim rendered the state's evidence doubtful."
Judge Cruz wasn't convinced of Clenney's claim that she threw a knife at Obumseli from more than 10 feet away, citing the medical examiner's testimony which indicated otherwise.
"The Court finds that there are no release conditions which this Court believes can assure the appearance of Defendant at future hearings and/or protect the safety of the community. Defendant has no ties to Florida and ample means to leave the county were she to choose to do so," the docs state.
Clenney had a massive following on OnlyFans and Instagram, going by the name Courtney Tailor on her platforms. As we previously reported, prosecutors alleged that Clenney made a sizable income from her OF, just under $1 million in 2020 and a whopping $1.8 million in 2021, which they said could make her a flight risk.
Her team argued that Clenney's funds are tied up due to a recently purchased house and attorney fees.
The court docs go on to mention that placing Clenney on house arrest with her parents in Texas does not appear to be "an appropriate form of release in this case."
This development comes after Clenney's father testified at the bail hearing last month, stating he believed she was a victim of abuse while Obumseli's family has painted Clenney as the aggressor in their tumultuous relationship.
After Judge Cruz denied her bond, the defense suggested Clenney could stay at an in-patient treatment program which agreed to take her in, which was denied.
RadarOnline.com has learned her next status hearing is February 6.