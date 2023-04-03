Fired New York Judge Won't Shut Down OnlyFans After Side Hustle Was Exposed

A New York judge broke his silence after he was fired over a series of tweets & then had his OnlyFans account exposed, RadarONline.com has learned.

Gregory Locke, an openly gay man, began his position as a New York City traffic court judge in April 2022.

After city council member Vickie Paladino complained of Locke's alleged "unprofessional behavior" online, he was removed from his position.

The former administrative judge and OnlyFans model fired back and accused the city of "taking the side of a documented bigot."