Norway Fires Back After Donald Trump Calls Country a 'S---house' Over Nobel Peace Prize Snub: 'He Knows Very Well'

Norway's government has pushed back after President Donald Trump attacked the country over his failure to receive the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, insisting the panel responsible for selecting the winner operates independently.

Trump made the remarks Sunday, Oct. 25, at a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, where he linked his criticism of Norway to the Nobel committee's decision to award this year's prize to South African jurist Navi Pillay.

He also said Norwegian immigrants were not welcome in the United States because he did not receive the award.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide responded Monday, Oct. 26, stressing that the government has no role in choosing the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.