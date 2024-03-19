Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Nipsey Hussle
Exclusive

Nipsey Hussle's Family and His Ex-GF Attempting to Settle Fight Over Custody of Late Rapper's 15-Year-Old Daughter

nipsey hussle family back in court guardianship emani year old daughter custody
Source: MEGA;@HUSSLECHYNA/INSTAGRAM

Nipsey's ex asked that the guardianship of her daughter be terminated.

By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nipsey Hussles family is headed back to court with his ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster — as they continue to fight over guardianship of the late rapper’s 15-year-old daughter Emani.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Nipsey’s brother Sam agreed to attend mediation with Tanisha.

Article continues below advertisement
nipsey hussle family back in court guardianship emani year old daughter custody
Source: MEGA

Emani and her half-brother Kross are the two beneficiaries of Nipsey's estate.

Tanisha will pay 25% of the fees and costs of the mediation and Sam will cover the remaining expenses. The duo will attempt to hash out an agreement in their never-ending battle over Emani.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in October 2023, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Nipsey’s mom Angelique, his brother Sam, and sister Samantha will be co-guardians over Emani’s finances, including her $2 million+ inheritance.

Article continues below advertisement

Nipsey was murdered on March 31, 2019. He left behind Emani, and a son named Kross, who he had with Lauren London. The children are the only beneficiaries of Nipsey’s fortune. Sam said he believes the estate will generate at least $4 million annually.

Tanisha and the family have been at odds over Emani following Nipsey’s death. In 2021, the family asked to be named guardian of Emani’s estate — which would allow them to control and invest her money.

Article continues below advertisement
nipsey hussle family back in court guardianship emani year old daughter custody
Source: MEGA

Nipsey left behind a son named Kross that he had with Lauren London.

Article continues below advertisement

The petition read, “Petitioners, who are, respectively, Emani’s Paternal Uncle, Paternal Grandmother, and Paternal Aunt, were appointed Guardians of Emani’s person in this matter on October 15, 2019, and have had physical custody of Emani since [Nipsey’s] passing. Consistent with their fiduciary duty, Petitioners will manage Emani’s assets prudently and in Emani’s best interests until she reaches 18 years old.”

MORE ON:
Nipsey Hussle
Article continues below advertisement

The judge granted the petition and ordered the family members to serve as co-guardians of Emani’s estate. However, the court did not make a final determination on custody of Emani.

The family was awarded custody of Emani after Nipsey’s death. Sam argued Tanisha was not a fit parent and did not have stable housing. As we previously reported, last year, Tanisha asked that the guardianship be terminated.

Article continues below advertisement
nipsey hussle family back in court guardianship emani year old daughter custody
Source: @HUSSLECHYNA/INSTAGRAM

Nipsey with Tanisha and Emani.

Article continues below advertisement

She admitted to initially agreeing to the guardianship but said it was due to her “financial limitations” at the time.

Tanisha claimed Nipsey’s family promised they'd “act in the best interests of Emani.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, she said “shortly after entering into the agreement”, the family used their “collective financial power and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

She claimed the co-guardians frequently “demonstrated a disdain for” her in “favor of Lauren London” and “such attitude may impact the ability of the [family] to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the estate of Emani.”

Article continues below advertisement
nipsey hussle family back in court guardianship emani year old daughter custody
Source: @HUSSLECHYNA/INSTAGRAM

Tanisha said there is no reason for the guardianship.

She added, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship,” Tanisha wrote.

The family opposed the request to terminate the guardianship. As we first reported, Tanisha was recently awarded more time with Emani by the court.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.