Nipsey Hussle's Family and His Ex-GF Attempting to Settle Fight Over Custody of Late Rapper's 15-Year-Old Daughter
Nipsey Hussle’s family is headed back to court with his ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster — as they continue to fight over guardianship of the late rapper’s 15-year-old daughter Emani.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Nipsey’s brother Sam agreed to attend mediation with Tanisha.
Tanisha will pay 25% of the fees and costs of the mediation and Sam will cover the remaining expenses. The duo will attempt to hash out an agreement in their never-ending battle over Emani.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in October 2023, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Nipsey’s mom Angelique, his brother Sam, and sister Samantha will be co-guardians over Emani’s finances, including her $2 million+ inheritance.
Nipsey was murdered on March 31, 2019. He left behind Emani, and a son named Kross, who he had with Lauren London. The children are the only beneficiaries of Nipsey’s fortune. Sam said he believes the estate will generate at least $4 million annually.
Tanisha and the family have been at odds over Emani following Nipsey’s death. In 2021, the family asked to be named guardian of Emani’s estate — which would allow them to control and invest her money.
The petition read, “Petitioners, who are, respectively, Emani’s Paternal Uncle, Paternal Grandmother, and Paternal Aunt, were appointed Guardians of Emani’s person in this matter on October 15, 2019, and have had physical custody of Emani since [Nipsey’s] passing. Consistent with their fiduciary duty, Petitioners will manage Emani’s assets prudently and in Emani’s best interests until she reaches 18 years old.”
- Nipsey Hussle’s Family Set To Face-Off With His Ex Tanisha Foster In Guardianship Fight Over Late Rapper’s 13-Year-Old Daughter
- Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial With Late Rapper’s Ex Over Guardianship Of His 14-Year-Old Daughter
- Nipsey Hussle’s Family Scores In Fight With Late Rapper's Ex Over Guardianship Of His 14-year-old Daughter — But The War Isn't Over Yet
The judge granted the petition and ordered the family members to serve as co-guardians of Emani’s estate. However, the court did not make a final determination on custody of Emani.
The family was awarded custody of Emani after Nipsey’s death. Sam argued Tanisha was not a fit parent and did not have stable housing. As we previously reported, last year, Tanisha asked that the guardianship be terminated.
She admitted to initially agreeing to the guardianship but said it was due to her “financial limitations” at the time.
Tanisha claimed Nipsey’s family promised they'd “act in the best interests of Emani.”
However, she said “shortly after entering into the agreement”, the family used their “collective financial power and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”
She claimed the co-guardians frequently “demonstrated a disdain for” her in “favor of Lauren London” and “such attitude may impact the ability of the [family] to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the estate of Emani.”
She added, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship,” Tanisha wrote.
The family opposed the request to terminate the guardianship. As we first reported, Tanisha was recently awarded more time with Emani by the court.