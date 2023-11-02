Home > Exclusives > Nipsey Hussle Exclusive Nipsey Hussle's Family Will Control $5 Million Inheritance For Late Rapper's 14-Year-Old Daughter Emani After Being Awarded Guardianship Over Kid's Mom Source: MEGA Nipsey's children will both receive 50% of his estate. By: Ryan Naumann Nov. 2 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Nipsey Hussle's family was awarded the power to manage the 7-figure inheritance the late rapper's 14-year-old Emani will be paid out in the next couple of months. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Nipsey's brother Sam, his sister Samantha, and mother Angelique will have control over the $5 million being distributed to the teen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nipsey and Lauren London at an event.

As we first reported, Sam, who was appointed to be the administrator of his late brother's estate following his murder in 2019, recently informed the court he has wrapped up his duties. Sam explained that all creditor's claim and tax issues have been resolved. In addition, Sam said he has handled all financial matters including collecting on money owed and paying fees to lawyers who helped with the estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lauren London will be in control of her son's money.

In his report, Sam detailed the assets the estate currently has as of August 31, 2023. The filing said Nipsey's estate has several bank accounts with funds totaling $5,997,092.17.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nipsey left behind millions for his children.

However, the estate owns several assets and businesses that add millions in value. The filing said the assets include a 2012 Chevy Suburban, 100% interest in All Money In LLC worth $2.4 million, 100% interest in The Marathon Touring Inc worth $606k and 100% interest in Nipsey's successful clothing company The Marathon Clothing Inc worth $271k. Sam said his brother's trademark is worth another $913k. In addition, he listed another $1 million in assets on top of the companies and trademark.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam said there are only two beneficiaries of the estate. Nipsey left behind his daughter Emani, who he had with his ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster, and a son Kross, who he had with girlfriend Lauren London.

Sam said Nipsey's children will split 50% of the assets. However, Kross will be paid an additional $113k to offset payments made for Emani over the years. The report submitted by Sam also revealed the money being paid to Emani will be sent to Sam and his family members NOT Emani's mom Tanisha.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nipsey's ex Tanisha was shut down in her fight with his family.

As we first reported, Tanisha was shut down in her attempt to dissolve a guardianship of Emani that the family obtained after Nipsey's death. In court documents, Tanisha claimed she originally agreed to the guardianship due to her financial limitations.

Article continues below advertisement

Her lawsuit said, “Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani." However, as part of her plea to remove the guardianship, Tanisha claimed the family had broken their promises to her.

Source: MEGA Nipsey and Lauren London.

Article continues below advertisement

Tanisha accused Hussle’s family of using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.” She told the court, “I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child. I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.”

Source: MEGA; @HUSSLECHYNA/INSTAGRAM Nipsey and his ex Tanisha Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

"There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship," Tanisha wrote.

Nipsey's family fought Tanisha's request. They argued she had a history of issues with alcohol. In addition, they referenced an incident where Tanisha allegedly hit someone in front of Emani and other children. The family also accused Tanisha of not having a stable home for years and when she does strangers are present and "engaging in harmful behaviors including drug and alcohol use." In the end, the judge sided with Nipsey's family and ordered they would be in control of her finances. Nipsey's family will now be allowed to invest the funds however they see fit for Emani.