Lawyer for Nipsey Hussle’s 14-year-old Daughter Demands Late Rapper’s Ex Turn Over ‘Unlawful’ Recording of Child in Guardianship Battle

A court-appointed lawyer representing Nipsey Hussle’s 14-year-old daughter Emani has asked a court to order the late rapper’s ex Tanisha Foster to turn over alleged evidence, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we previously reported, Foster has been fighting Hussle’s family for years over Emani. Following the musician’s death in 2019, his family was awarded guardianship of Emani’s estate.

Source: mega Nipsey with daughter Emani

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Emani’s lawyer William Spiller has asked that Foster be ordered to produce a “full and complete recording of a conversation between” him and Emani “as well as the device upon which said conversation was recorded.” Spiller does not reveal when Foster recorded him talking to the child. He said he has asked Hussle’s ex to turn over the evidence but she has failed to do so.

He wants the court to hit Foster with sanctions totaling $2,5000 for failing to comply with his request. The recording was allegedly provided by Foster to the judge during the mediation hearing on November 30, 2022. Emani’s lawyer said the “entire situation stems from” the fact that Foster “played a surreptitious, unlawful, unapproved recording” of a conversation between him and his client.

Source: mega The crime scene of Nipsey's murder

“It cannot be stressed enough that such a recording is unlawful,” he said. Spiller said he was forced to spend time working on the matter — which he feels Foster should pay for. In addition, he noted the evidence is needed to build his defense against her attempt to terminate the guardianship. As we previously reported, in court documents, Hussle’s family accused Foster of being unfit to care for the kid. They pointed to her alleged history of drug and alcohol abuse.

The family even pointed to an incident where Tanisha allegedly assaulted a third party in front of her daughter and other children. The beneficiaries to Hussle’s estate are Emani and his son Kross, who he has with Lauren London.

Source: mega Nipsey with Lauren London

Foster originally agreed to the guardianship but asked for it to be terminated last year. She said the reason she was on board initially was due to her “financial limitations” at the time. “Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” her lawyer said.

In court documents, Foster accused Hussle’s family of breaking their promise to her by using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.” Foster wrote in a declaration, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

Source: @husslechyna/instagram

As we first reported, a hearing was held in April where the judge ruled Hussle’s family will continue to be guardians of Emani’s estate — at least until a final decision is made at a hearing later this year.