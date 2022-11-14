Nipsey Hussle’s Family Set To Face-Off With His Ex Tanisha Foster In Guardianship Fight Over Late Rapper’s 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey’s estate has agreed to cover the costs of the session. The rapper [real name: Ermias Asghedom] was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, while outside his business in Los Angeles.

The filing reads, “Mediation may result in a settlement of the matter that is the subject of the above-referenced case and of any and all interested persons’ and parties’ interests therein. Settlement of the matter may result in an agreement for the distribution of assets of the Estate of Ermias Asghedom, however those interests may be held. Settlement of the matter may also result in an award of attorney's fees to one or more parties."