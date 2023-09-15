Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Demands Emergency Court Hearing in Guardianship Battle over 14-Year-Old Daughter After Lawyer Accuses Her of Possessing ‘Unlawful’ Recording
Nipsey Hussle’s ex Tanisha Foster has demanded the court-appointed lawyer representing her daughter Emani be removed — weeks after he accused her of possessing an “unlawful” recording of the child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Foster has demanded attorney William Spiller be replaced by another lawyer in the guardianship battle.
Spiller has been working as Emani’s representation since 2019. The judge in the case had selected him to make sure the kid’s best interests were being considered.
Foster’s request comes after Spiller accused her of allegedly taping a conversation that he had with Emani. The court-appointed attorney said he recently became aware of the tape and demanded Foster turn over the alleged evidence.
Spiller said Foster refused to produce the “surreptitious, unlawful, unapproved” recording. He demanded the judge in the case order Foster to turn over the tape and the device she used to record it.
The lawyer said Tanisha allegedly provided the tape to the judge during a November hearing. “It cannot be stressed enough that such a recording is unlawful,” Spiller wrote.
He demanded the court sanction Foster $2,500 for failing to comply. Foster has objected to the request and believes she should not be ordered to produce it.
Now, Foster has filed a new emergency motion demanding Spiller be removed. Her heavily redacted filing did not reveal the reasoning behind her request but she wants the matter addressed immediately.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Foster and Hussle’s family’s fight over guardianship of Emani has been raging on for over a year.
The late rapper’s family has had guardianship of the teen since Hussle’s death in 2019. Foster has asked the court to terminate the guardianship claiming it is no longer needed.
She said she agreed to the set-up in 2019 due to her financial limitations.
“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” her lawyer said.
In court documents, Foster accused her ex’s family of breaking their promise to look out for Emani’s best interests.
She accused the family of using, “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”
Hussle’s family argued Foster is not a fit parent and has a history of issues with drinking and violence. A hearing has been set for later this year.
The only beneficiaries to Hussle’s estate are Emani and his son Kross, who he has with Lauren London.