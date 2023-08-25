Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Fighting Demand She Turn Over ‘Unlawful’ Recording of Late Rapper’s 14-Year-Old Daughter in Guardianship Battle

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tanisha and her lawyer have objected to a demand made by the court-appointed lawyer for Nipsey & Tanisha’s 14-year-old daughter, Emani .

As we previously reported, Nipsey’s family and Tanisha are in a bitter court battle over Emani. Tanisha has been attempting to terminate the guardianship of her daughter that the rapper’s family obtained after his tragic death.

In court documents, she claimed that she agreed to the guardianship at the time due to financial limitations. “Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” her lawyer said.

However, she accused Nipsey’s family of breaking their promise to look out for Emani’s best interest. She claimed the family used its, “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

The parties are preparing to duke it out in court.

As we first reported, last month, William Spiller, Emani’s attorney approved by the court, asked that Tanisha turn over alleged evidence. The lawyer asked that Tanisha be ordered to produce a “full and complete recording of a conversation between” him and Emani “as well as the device upon which said conversation was recorded.”

William said the “entire situation stems from” Tanisha having “played a surreptitious, unlawful, unapproved recording” of a conversation between him and Emani.