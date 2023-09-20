Home > Exclusives > Nipsey Hussle Exclusive Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Shuts Down Demand She Turn Over ‘Unlawful’ Recording of Late Rapper’s 14-Year-Old Daughter in Guardianship Battle Source: MEGA;@HUSSLECHYNA/INSTAGRAM Nipsey's ex said the court-appointed lawyer was twisting her daughter's words. By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 20 2023, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

A Los Angeles judge sided with Nipsey Hussle’s ex Tanisha Foster after she was accused of possessing an “unlawful” recording of the late rapper’s daughter talking to her court-appointed lawyer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week as part of the battle over who will be the guardian for Nipsey’s 14-year-old daughter Emani.

Tanisha Foster is fighting to terminate the guardianship of her daughter put in place by the late rapper's family.

Nipsey’s family has been taking care of Emani since the rapper was killed in 2019. Tanisha initially agreed to the arrangement but went to court last year demanding the guardianship be terminated. Tanisha claimed she only agreed to the guardianship due to her financial limitations at the time. Her lawyer wrote, ““Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”

Source: MEGA

Tanisha claimed the family broke their promise but using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.” Nipsey’s family has demanded the guardianship stay in place. They claim Tanisha has a history of issues with drinking and violence. They claimed she once assaulted a third party in front of Emani.

The only beneficiaries of Nipsey’s estate are Emani and his son Kross, who he had with Lauren London. Recently, William Spiller, the lawyer who was appointed in 2019 to represent Emani in the case accused Tanisha of possessing an “unlawful” recording of him talking to the child.

He said Tanisha provided the tape to the judge during a November hearing. The attorney said he demanded Tanisha turn over the tape and the device it was recorded on. He told the court she refused to produce it despite his demands. “It cannot be stressed enough that such a recording is unlawful,” William wrote.

Source: MEGA

Tanisha demanded William’s request be denied and she not be ordered to pay sanctions. She demanded the court-appointed lawyer be removed from the case. At the recent hearing, the judge denied the motion brought by William. The court documents noted that the tape in question was recorded by Emani during her meeting with William.

Source: @HUSSLECHYNA/INSTAGRAM

The judge said Tanisha claimed Emani recorded the conversation with her court-appointed lawyer to show he was “twisting her words.” Further, the judge said he did not believe the phone being turned over would lead to discoverable evidence. He noted if he granted William’s motion it could, “open a Pandora’s box of concerns not the least of which is the privacy rights of the child herself and/or any other individuals with whom she communicated with via this device.”

As a result, the judge denied the motion. At the same time, Nipsey’s family filed a motion opposing William being removed as Emani’s counsel. A hearing has been set for October.