Nikki Glaser Says Hearing Boyfriend's Sexual Experiences With Other Women is 'Foreplay' — After Confessing She's 'Cool' With Being Cheated On
April 9 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Nikki Glaser confessed she has an eyebrow-raisingly unconventional dynamic with longtime boyfriend Chris Convy, where she gets "revved up" listening to stories about his past hookups, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian, 41, started dating the producer when she was 29 and was turned on by hearing how Convy treated the women who came before her, getting hot over even the most basic romantic interactions.
Nikki Glaser Got Turned On Hearing About How Chris Convy Met Other Women
"I would always ask him about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together," Glaser confessed to Alex Cooper on the April 8 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.
The Golden Globes host said she always liked hearing about what sparked Convy's other relationships, explaining, "I always like the beginning, like how did you guys first know you liked each other?"
Glaser got hot hearing about such things as "our legs were touching on our table, and neither of us moved our legs or stuff like that," while making a swooning noise.
Nikki Glaser Wanted to Hear 'New' Stories From Chris Convy
"It would make me horny to think about him doing that with other girls, and then I would ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with, like all the details about it, and it would really be like foreplay for me," Glaser raved.
"I would get revved up talking about it, and then it reached a point where he was out of stories. He had gone through all of them, and I was like, and it's almost like he was telling the same ones," she explained with a hint of disappointment.
Glaser said she'd realize, "'I know this one,' so it wasn't as exciting anymore because I was getting the same stuff."
As a result, the I Feel Pretty star said she felt he needed to "go get some more stories" by flirting with other women and relaying the experiences back to her, admitting the request was "weird."
Nikki Glaser Encourages Her Boyfriend to Flirt With Other Women
Glaser said wanting her boyfriend to flirt with other women stemmed from "competitiveness."
"I was like, 'I need you to go out there and just have a flirty moment with someone.' Like anything where I can feel like maybe...it's my competitive nature, like I want a guy who other girls want," she noted of the odd request to her on-and-off boyfriend of 13 years.
The comic said she needed to know that other women desired her man and that she had a guy that they would covet.
"I like something that is like you know, you want a handbag that other girls are like, 'Oh my god, I'm dying to get that,'" she stated while comparing her boyfriend to a coveted luxury good.
Nikki Glaser Doesn't Care If Her Boyfriend Sleeps With Other Women
The revelation came on top of Glaser shockingly admitting that she doesn't care if Convy sleeps with other women, as long as he stays emotionally faithful to her.
"I don't care if my boyfriend f---- another girl. I'm cool with it, cheat on me. I know how lame it comes across," she admitted.
However, the Someday You'll Die star drew the line if Convy watched a favorite TV show or did crosswords with the other woman, since those are things they love to do as a couple.
"If he were to watch The Wire with her or do crossword puzzles or like text sent memes and stuff, I would be like, 'What the f--- are you doing? That's our thing,' like emotional cheating would hurt me," Glaser revealed, while the physical aspect she viewed as more "transactional."