Nikki Glaser Says Hearing Boyfriend's Sexual Experiences With Other Women is 'Foreplay' — After Confessing She's 'Cool' With Being Cheated On

The comedian, 41, started dating the producer when she was 29 and was turned on by hearing how Convy treated the women who came before her, getting hot over even the most basic romantic interactions.

Nikki Glaser confessed she has an eyebrow-raisingly unconventional dynamic with longtime boyfriend Chris Convy, where she gets "revved up" listening to stories about his past hookups, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Glaser got hot hearing about such things as "our legs were touching on our table, and neither of us moved our legs or stuff like that," while making a swooning noise.

The Golden Globes host said she always liked hearing about what sparked Convy's other relationships, explaining, "I always like the beginning, like how did you guys first know you liked each other?"

"I would always ask him about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together," Glaser confessed to Alex Cooper on the April 8 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Glaser confessed she gets turned on when her boyfriend talks about flirting with other women.

"It would make me horny to think about him doing that with other girls, and then I would ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with, like all the details about it, and it would really be like foreplay for me," Glaser raved.

"I would get revved up talking about it, and then it reached a point where he was out of stories. He had gone through all of them, and I was like, and it's almost like he was telling the same ones," she explained with a hint of disappointment.

Glaser said she'd realize, "'I know this one,' so it wasn't as exciting anymore because I was getting the same stuff."

As a result, the I Feel Pretty star said she felt he needed to "go get some more stories" by flirting with other women and relaying the experiences back to her, admitting the request was "weird."