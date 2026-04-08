Nikki Glaser Confesses She 'Doesn't Care' If Her Boyfriend 'F--ks' Another Woman If He 'Uses Protection' — 'I'm Cool With It, Cheat on Me'

Comedian Nikki Glaser turned heads after revealing she's surprisingly unbothered by the idea of her boyfriend sleeping with other women — as long as it doesn't cross into emotional territory, RadarOnline.com can reveal. During a candid appearance on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, the 41-year-old opened up about her unconventional dynamic with longtime partner Chris Convy, and why physical "cheating" doesn't faze her.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Kind of Like It'

Source: @CallHerDaddy/YouTube The comedian revealed she doesn't mind if boyfriend Chris Convy sleeps with other women.

Glaser didn't hold back when discussing her stance on monogamy. "In a relationship, I don't really care if my boyfriend were to hook up," she admitted. "But that is not a two-way street. I'm not someone who likes to hook up when I'm in a relationship. I don't really care about that, but I don't care if someone else were to. In fact, I kind of like it. It's a problem." She doubled down with an even more shocking remark: "I don't care if my boyfriend f---- another girl. I'm cool with it, cheat on me." Glaser clarified that as long as there's no deeper attachment and protection is used, she sees no issue. "I know how lame it comes across. This is separate than the soulmate thing," she said. "I don't care if, like, a guy has a sexual connection with a girl and he was to use protection and just have s-- with her for a night. I literally wouldn't care if my husband did that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CallHerDaddy/YouTube She insisted physical cheating doesn't bother her, as long as emotions aren't involved.

Article continues below advertisement

Emotional Cheating Is the Dealbreaker

Source: mega Glaser said her mindset began in her late 20s when she first started dating Convy.

Despite her laid-back attitude toward physical intimacy, Glaser made it clear that emotional bonding is where she draws the line. "If he were to watch The Wire with her or do crossword puzzles or text memes and stuff, I would be like, 'What the f--- are you doing? That's our thing,'" she explained. "Emotional cheating would hurt me," she added. "But physical, I understand how s-- is for men most of the time outside of relationship. It's kind of transactional. They just wanna n-- and it's not about like, 'I wanna spend my life with this woman.' So I wouldn't care as much."

Article continues below advertisement

How It Started

Source: @CallHerDaddy/YouTube Hearing details about Convy's past hookups eventually became a major turn-on for her.

Glaser said her mindset dates back to when she first began dating Convy in her late 20s. "I would always ask him about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together," she recalled. "It would make me h---y to think about him doing that with other girls, and then I would ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with – like all the details about it – and it would really be like foreplay for me." Eventually, she joked, he ran out of material. "I would get revved up talking about it and then it reached a point where he was out of stories... I was like, 'I know this one,' so it wasn't as exciting anymore," she said. "I was like, I know this is, I had never heard of anything like this. I felt so weird, but I was like, 'I think I need you to go get some more stories.'"

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

'I Just Love Women'

Source: @CallHerDaddy/YouTube The comic even joked she once encouraged him to create 'new stories' when he ran out.