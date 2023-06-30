Nicolas Cage's Ex-daughter-in-law Drops Fight for Restraining Order Against Actor's Son as Bitter Support Battle Rages on
Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law is seeking to withdraw her plea for a restraining order against the National Treasure actor’s son during their nasty support court battle, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hila Cage Coppola wants to drop the petition accusing her ex-hubby Weston, 32, of allegedly threatening her on June 5, 2023, following a settlement conference at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys.
She also threatened to subpoena the courthouse’s surveillance videos as evidence, but it seems like she now wants to pull back on the restraining order until she can obtain the footage.
“However, the court staff, similar to the subpoena, refused to accept my request for dismissal,” she wrote in a declaration obtained by RadarOnline.com. “They advised me to appear for the hearing on June 30, 2023, to ask (the judge) to dismiss the restraining order.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Weston blasted Hila, calling the allegations “delusional” and accusing his ex and her friend of starting the confrontation.
“Hila made knowingly false representations in her Restraining Order application,” the aspiring actor said in a declaration that requests that his ex to pay the legal costs of fending off the restraining order.
Weston’s lawyer, Philip J. Marr, also accused Hila of being embellishing the encounter that also involved Weston’s new babe and his mom, Christina Fulton.
“Hila's description of events at the Van Nuys Courthouse following our June 5, 2023, hearing is false,” the renowned legal eagle told RadarOnline.com. “That space has security cameras, and any footage will show Hila's statement is inconsistent with reality.”
The legal battle erupted earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their adorable 2-year-old twins, Venice and Cyress.
Weston claimed in his own filing that he voluntarily pays $2,000 a month, pending a ruling by the California Department of Child Support Services.