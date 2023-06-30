Nicolas Cage's Ex-daughter-in-law Drops Fight for Restraining Order Against Actor's Son as Bitter Support Battle Rages on

Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law is seeking to withdraw her plea for a restraining order against the National Treasure actor’s son during their nasty support court battle, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hila Cage Coppola wants to drop the petition accusing her ex-hubby Weston, 32, of allegedly threatening her on June 5, 2023, following a settlement conference at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys.

She also threatened to subpoena the courthouse’s surveillance videos as evidence, but it seems like she now wants to pull back on the restraining order until she can obtain the footage.