'Say No': Nicki Minaj's Neighbors Launch Petition to Boot 'Sex Offender' Husband From Hidden Hills Mansion

The description made note of his legal troubles over the years. As we previously reported, Petty was convicted in New York of attempted rape back in 1995 in a case for which he served four years behind bars.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender after hashing out a plea deal and has since updated his profile after he moved into the rapper's new mansion.

Per California Megan’s Law website, Petty's address is now listed as Minaj's 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 11,820 sq. ft. abode, which cost her $19.5 million. She purchased the property in December 2022, around the time the petition went live.