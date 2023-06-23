'Say No': Nicki Minaj's Neighbors Launch Petition to Boot 'Sex Offender' Husband From Hidden Hills Mansion
Residents of the Hidden Hills neighborhood that is the home of rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are petitioning to get him out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A change.org link launched by Beverly Bardan back in December shows that 930 signatures have already rolled in to demand the "sex offender" leave promptly.
The description made note of his legal troubles over the years. As we previously reported, Petty was convicted in New York of attempted rape back in 1995 in a case for which he served four years behind bars.
He was ordered to register as a sex offender after hashing out a plea deal and has since updated his profile after he moved into the rapper's new mansion.
Per California Megan’s Law website, Petty's address is now listed as Minaj's 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 11,820 sq. ft. abode, which cost her $19.5 million. She purchased the property in December 2022, around the time the petition went live.
"The Petty couple moving in would lead to appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns," Bardan claimed. "We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our residents' safety first. Don't wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!"
In the description, it was noted that Petty also pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in March 2006 and served seven years in prison.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
More than 532 people signed this week amid his sex offender profile address change, indicating that it picked up traffic after RadarOnline.com broke the news.
Back in 2018, Nicki defended her husband amid reports of his rap sheet. "He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship," she replied via Instagram. "But go awf, Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."