Radar Reveals the New Royal Titles Set to Be Handed to William's Three Children When He Takes the Throne From Cancer-Battling Charles

With that moment will come immediate constitutional changes not only for William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, but also for their three children, who stand next in line to inherit some of the most recognizable titles in Britain.

George is 12, Charlotte 10 and Louis 7, and their young ages mean some decisions could be delayed for years.

The awarding of royal titles is governed by centuries of precedent.

According to the authority Debrett's, the tradition of naming the monarch's eldest son Prince of Wales dates back to 1301.

But while some titles transfer instantly, others are typically granted when a royal reaches adulthood or marries.

"There is no expectation that all titles and roles would be assigned immediately," a source said.

"William would have considerable freedom to decide when each change takes place, particularly because his children are still very young and there is no urgency to formalize everything at once."