Radar Reveals the New Royal Titles Set to Be Handed to William's Three Children When He Takes the Throne From Cancer-Battling Charles
Jan. 25 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William is poised to trigger a cascade of historic title changes for his children when he eventually ascends the throne, with royal tradition dictating how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be reshaped within the monarchy.
William, 43, will automatically become king upon the death of his father, King Charles III, 77, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.
Royal Succession and Future Titles for the Wales Children
With that moment will come immediate constitutional changes not only for William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, but also for their three children, who stand next in line to inherit some of the most recognizable titles in Britain.
George is 12, Charlotte 10 and Louis 7, and their young ages mean some decisions could be delayed for years.
The awarding of royal titles is governed by centuries of precedent.
According to the authority Debrett's, the tradition of naming the monarch's eldest son Prince of Wales dates back to 1301.
But while some titles transfer instantly, others are typically granted when a royal reaches adulthood or marries.
"There is no expectation that all titles and roles would be assigned immediately," a source said.
"William would have considerable freedom to decide when each change takes place, particularly because his children are still very young and there is no urgency to formalize everything at once."
Prince George's Path to Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales
When William becomes king, George will see the most immediate changes.
As the eldest son and heir, he will automatically inherit the Duchy of Cornwall and become Duke of Cornwall the moment his father ascends.
In Scotland, he will also assume the title Duke of Rothesay, along with several subsidiary titles traditionally held by the heir apparent.
"Some transitions are dictated by long-established legal frameworks rather than personal choice," the royal historian said.
"In those cases, the titles transfer immediately the moment a new monarch takes the throne."
George is also widely expected to become Prince of Wales, though the timing is not fixed.
William himself was 40 and married when Charles became king in 2022, allowing for an immediate bestowal of the title.
"William has the option to delay conferring certain honors until George has matured further or reaches a major life milestone such as marriage," our source added.
"History shows that monarchs have often taken a measured and unhurried approach in similar situations."
Princess Charlotte and the Prestigious Princess Royal Title
Charlotte's future is more limited by tradition. Dukedoms are reserved for men, meaning she cannot receive one unless she marries a duke.
The most prestigious honor available to her is the title Princess Royal, a lifelong designation created in 1642 by King Charles I.
Only seven women have ever held it. "It represents the most senior and prestigious designation available to a woman within the royal family," the royal expert said.
"However, it can only be bestowed once the title is no longer held by its current recipient."
That title is currently held by Princess Anne, 75, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
As a result, Charlotte cannot become Princess Royal unless Anne dies and William chooses to bestow it.
"The decision rests solely with the reigning monarch," a palace source said.
"There is no automatic entitlement, and the timing and choice are left completely to the king's judgment."
Prince Louis and the Future of the Duke of York Dukedom
Louis, as William's youngest son, will not automatically receive a title when William becomes king, but options exist.
Traditionally, the monarch's second son is granted the Dukedom of York, a practice dating back to 1474. King George VI held the title before becoming king in 1936.
However, the title's future is uncertain.
Prince Andrew, 65, was stripped of the Duke of York title and other royal styles in October 2025 amid the ongoing scandal over his links to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, leading to speculation his now-toxic dukedom may never be reused due to its connections to Andrew.
"The Dukedom of York has become a sensitive and debated issue," a royal aide said.
"Any decision to revive or reassign it would ultimately hinge on William's assessment of what feels suitable and responsible once Louis is older."
For now, the children's roles remain largely symbolic.
But when William becomes king, the machinery of monarchy will begin to move, reshaping the futures of the next generation in carefully calibrated steps.