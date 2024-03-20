Leaked: READ NeNe Leakes' Texts Confronting Porsha Williams About Allegedly Refusing to Work With Her in 'Upshaws'
NeNe Leakes' confrontation with Porsha Williams about allegedly refusing to work with her on the set of The Upshaws is being exposed for all to see. The Real Housewives of Atlanta former costars didn't hold back while brawling back and forth in text messages that have since leaked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Leakes accused Williams of trying to sabotage her television career by allegedly telling Netflix producers she couldn't work with NeNe due to "issues" they have after discovering they were set to appear alongside each other in the Mike Epps sitcom. Instead of coming to her RHOA frenemy directly, Williams went behind her back to the show's bosses.
In the end, Porsha was replaced with Cynthia Bailey.
Leakes and Williams' heated conversation is now making the rounds with screenshots exposing their text war. The ex-Georgia peach opened the chat by writing, "I am shocked to hear that we have issues and you didn't want to work with me! WOW! Just WOW!"
Leakes then launched into how they've recently gone on double dates with Nyonisela Sioh and Simon Guobadia, whom Williams is currently divorcing.
"... this is sad," Leakes later wrote. "We are black women that need to work not stopping each other from working." Williams immediately responded by accusing Leakes of failing to reach out to her after she filed for divorce from Simon last month.
"And THIS is your first text! HOW. Who & HOW TF do you not even check on 'lil sis,'" she replied. Williams continued by claiming Leakes had already taken a side in her breakup with Simon, adding she was "good with that."
Williams told Leakes that she's "shown loyalty time and time" again.
"I've also shown concern and genuine love during all of your hardships. But I never get it back," she continued. "It's cool tho. When people move differently, so do I."
- 'Porsha is NOT a Star': NeNe Leakes Accuses Porsha Williams of Trying to Sabotage Her Appearance on Netflix's 'Upshaws'
- Bad Blood: NeNe Leakes Goes on Double Date With Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia and His Rumored New Lover
- ‘RHOA’ Cast Trip Explodes! NeNe Leakes & Kenya Moore Get Into ‘Intense’ Fight
Williams' response didn't sit well with Leakes.
"YOU ARE WRONG IN EVERY WAY. YOU WENT EXTREMELY TOO FAR," she wrote back. "Nothing you are saying is valid enough to go to a production company and say 'you don't want to work with Nene because we have issues in the past."
Leakes concluded by addressing Williams' divorce.
"As far as Nyoni and Simon are concerned, they have their own relationship and I have nothing to do with that," she told Porsha before the screenshot of the text message cut off.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Leakes exposed the drama on social media last week. She went on camera to diss Williams' actions, claiming their beef was news to her.
RadarOnline.com told you — Williams officially pulled the plug on her 15-month marriage to Simon in February. The exes don't share any children so custody and child support aren't an issue; however, their prenup is. She demanded the agreement they signed before their wedding be enforced while warning her ex against destroying, concealing, or altering any documents or evidence related to their financial records during their divorce.