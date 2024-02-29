'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Spotted Luxury Car Shopping Despite $800k Lawsuit and Divorce
Porsha Williams' estranged husband Simon Guobadia appeared unbothered while scoping out an electric Rolls-Royce despite his company being slapped with a lawsuit over an alleged unpaid $800k bill and him being hit with divorce papers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Simon seemed carefree about his uphill legal battles and made it seem like he was ready to plunk down over $500k on a brand-new luxury ride.
Porsha's ex teased that he was "thinking of getting my first electric automobile, the Rolls Royce Spectre 2024 - the first of its kind" on Tuesday. Taking to his Instagram, Simon shared several photos and videos of the cars he was looking at.
"What you’ll think…should I purchase one?" he asked, including three laughing emojis.
FYI — these Rolls-Royces retail from $560k to over $700k. This comes after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Simon's company was hit with a lawsuit by NetJets Aviation, Inc., who claimed it didn't get paid the $814k bill owed to them over the private jet rental.
They want Simon's business to pay up — and with interest — but that's not his only legal battle.
Simon's pricey hobby of window shopping for luxury rides also comes after Porsha warned her estranged husband against destroying, concealing, or altering any documents or evidence related to their financial records during their divorce.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta comeback queen cautioned Simon in her divorce documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Porsha Williams Puts Ex Simon Guobadia on Notice: Don't 'Destroy, Conceal, or Alter' Financial Records During Divorce or Else!
- ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia’s Company Sued For $814k Over Alleged Unpaid Private Jet Bill
- 'My Ride or Die': Porsha Williams All Smiles With Estranged Husband Simon Days Before Shock Divorce Filing
Porsha put Simon on notice, telling him "not to destroy, conceal, or alter any video, audio, paper, or electronic files or other data in connection with this pending litigation, including, but not limited to, any of the following items that are either presently in your possession or control, or which may come into your possession while this case is ongoing: any financial records or statements; all income records; all tax records; all expense records; all recordings or evidence reflecting relevant conduct by either party; any item that supports any defense raised by you to this complaint’ and/or any item which supports any claim made by you in any counterclaim or pleading filed in this matter. You are further notified that a failure to comply with this notice may result in sanctions for any destruction or failures to preserve any such evidence, including without limitation adverse inferences against you at trial, as well as an award of expenses and attorney fees necessitate by such conduct."
The pair were only married for 15 months before Porsha filed for divorce.
RadarOnline.com also revealed that the events leading up to Porsha's decision to file for divorce won't be shown on RHOA next season because Bravo cameras weren't there to roll on the breakup. We're told the network is still a few months from production; however, the aftermath of their fallout will likely be a hot topic when Porsha returns to the cast for Season 16.