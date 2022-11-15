NBC News SUSPENDS Correspondent Who Wrote Retracted Story About Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband

NBC News was forced to suspend a correspondent who had his story regarding the violent assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last month retracted by the network, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

45-year-old Miguel Almaguer, who worked as a correspondent for NBC’s Today, was suspended after airing a report on November 4 that contained inaccurate information that directly contradicted reports filed by the police who responded to the October 28 incident.