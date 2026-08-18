Nancy Guthrie Case: Police Issue Statement After Human Remains Were Found Near Missing Woman's Home 6 Months After Abduction

On Sunday, newly confirmed Attorney General Todd Blanche admitted the FBI still has restricted power in the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

"We are working as hard as we can with the state and local law enforcement in every area, and that means not only providing assistance with manpower, but any sort of forensic assistance," he told NBC's Meet the Press.

Blanche laid out a plan to "continue" providing support. However, he found it unlikely the FBI would "come in with sharp elbows and take it over."

He suggested they would oversee the investigation to ensure it is "being conducted the way it should be" and apologized for the lack of an update.

"I know this type of case is heartbreaking," he said. "Especially when it plays out nationally like this one has."