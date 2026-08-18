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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Case: Police Issue Statement After Human Remains Were Found Near Missing Woman's Home 6 Months After Abduction

Savannah Guthrie's search for her missing mom Nancy was dealt another blow.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie's search for her missing mom Nancy was dealt another blow.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

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There's been another setback in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after authorities announced newly discovered human remains are most likely not related to the missing 84-year-old.

Since Savannah Guthrie's mom was kidnapped, frustrations have reportedly boiled over within the last six months, causing friction between the FBI and local officials.

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Human Remains are Most Likely Not Connected to Nancy Guthrie

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Authorities have announced human remains recently found are most likely not related to the case.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Authorities have announced human remains recently found are most likely not related to the case.

Hopes for a breakthrough in the investigation were raised after the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of human remains found in a desert area roughly 15 miles from Nancy's Tucson home.

However, Sheriff Chris Nanos dispelled that hope late in the afternoon on Monday, August 18, when he announced on X, "The remains appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time," and "At this time, there is no indication that they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation."

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Source: @PimaSheriff/X

Nancy was last seen alive the night of January 31, when she was dropped off at her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, by her son-in-law after having dinner with family.

Yet, despite having video evidence of a masked man outside the elderly woman's house, officials have been unable to make any arrests or find her – and the frustrations among law enforcement are starting to mount, with reports the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are at odds with each other.

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Sheriff Chris Nanos vs. the FBI

Video evidence of a suspected kidnapper has not let to any arrests.
Source: mega

Video evidence of a suspected kidnapper has not let to any arrests.

In May, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that he was no longer communicating directly with the Guthrie family, and that those conversations had been moved to the FBI.

But FBI Director Kash Patel fired back, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that his agency was "kept out of the investigation" for four days, even after apparently requesting DNA for analysis.

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DNA Evidence Has Led to a Divide

National and local authorities reportedly argued over DNA analysis.
Source: mega

National and local authorities reportedly argued over DNA analysis.

Instead, the DNA from the scene was initially sent to a private lab in Florida, which yielded little results.

"There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case. The FBI requested this material over two months ago," an FBI official said.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing. We remain fully committed to this investigation."

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The FBI has Limited Power in the Investigation.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over six months.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over six months.

On Sunday, newly confirmed Attorney General Todd Blanche admitted the FBI still has restricted power in the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

"We are working as hard as we can with the state and local law enforcement in every area, and that means not only providing assistance with manpower, but any sort of forensic assistance," he told NBC's Meet the Press.

Blanche laid out a plan to "continue" providing support. However, he found it unlikely the FBI would "come in with sharp elbows and take it over."

He suggested they would oversee the investigation to ensure it is "being conducted the way it should be" and apologized for the lack of an update.

"I know this type of case is heartbreaking," he said. "Especially when it plays out nationally like this one has."

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