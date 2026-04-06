Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens After FBI Agents Visit Arizona Gas Station to Ask Employees Key Questions — As The Hunt for Savannah's Mom Enters Third Month

As the investigation intensifies, the FBI has joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department in combing through potential evidence tied to Nancy's final known movements.

Independent updates circulating online have pointed to a possible trail involving nearby businesses.

An investigative reporter claimed federal agents revisited key locations tied to the timeline of her disappearance.

"The FBI visited the Chevron Station on River Rd & 1st Ave on Feb 11th seeking surveillance from 9pm Jan 31st to 12pm February 1st. Employee told me. Also visited the Chevron on Rudasill & Oracle. Both have same owner. Where's Nancy Guthrie?" the reporter wrote on X.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the claims, but investigators have previously acknowledged collecting surveillance footage from businesses in the area.