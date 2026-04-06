Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens After FBI Agents Visit Arizona Gas Station to Ask Employees Key Questions — As The Hunt for Savannah's Mom Enters Third Month
April 6 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance continues to baffle investigators, but newly surfaced details about surveillance footage and witness sightings are fueling fresh hope in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie vanished after returning home from a family dinner in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31, and more than two months later, authorities are still searching for answers.
FBI Tracking Key Footage
As the investigation intensifies, the FBI has joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department in combing through potential evidence tied to Nancy's final known movements.
Independent updates circulating online have pointed to a possible trail involving nearby businesses.
An investigative reporter claimed federal agents revisited key locations tied to the timeline of her disappearance.
"The FBI visited the Chevron Station on River Rd & 1st Ave on Feb 11th seeking surveillance from 9pm Jan 31st to 12pm February 1st. Employee told me. Also visited the Chevron on Rudasill & Oracle. Both have same owner. Where's Nancy Guthrie?" the reporter wrote on X.
Authorities have not publicly confirmed the claims, but investigators have previously acknowledged collecting surveillance footage from businesses in the area.
Gas Station Tip Emerges
Weeks earlier, officials confirmed that a tip led detectives to another nearby convenience store.
A spokesperson told NBC News, per the Irish Star, "Our team has provided them access to the store's surveillance video," after investigators visited a Circle K location along Oracle Road.
An employee also confirmed law enforcement presence at the store, which sits less than a mile from the home of Nancy's daughter, Annie, and within driving distance of the missing woman's residence in Catalina Foothills.
Despite the activity, officials have not established a direct link between any vehicle or footage and Nancy's disappearance.
Timeline Raises Alarm
Nancy was last seen the night of January 31, when her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her off at home shortly before 10 p.m.
Hours later, a critical clue emerged: her pacemaker app lost connection with her phone at 2:28 a.m. — a moment investigators believe could mark when something went wrong.
The unexplained gap between those two points remains a central focus of the investigation.
Adding to the mystery, a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the area in the days surrounding Nancy's disappearance.
"It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street," neighbor Brett McIntire told The California Post, per the outlet.
He was unable to recall the exact date of the sighting, and authorities have not confirmed whether the vehicle is connected to the case.
No Suspects Yet
Despite weeks of investigation and mounting public interest, officials say they have not identified any suspects or persons of interest.
"It is standard practice to seek any video available from nearby residences or businesses, that is part of the ongoing investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Authorities have remained tight-lipped about the evidence collected so far, declining to release additional details as the case continues.