'Fragile' Nancy Guthrie's Dead Body 'Dumped' by Kidnappers Once She Was 'No Longer of Value,' Cold-Case Detective Claims

The search for Nancy is now in its third month with little progress or hope to show for it. Authorities released video and photos of a masked individual ripping off a doorbell camera and breaking into her home, but a suspect has yet to be identified.

Brian Martin, an Indiana detective who specializes in cold cases, told NewsNation’s Brian Entin the plan may have fallen apart if something horrific did happen to Nancy, who was wearing a pacemaker when she was abducted.

"It just scares me to think that somebody maybe took Miss Guthrie, and she had some sort of medical event when it was happening, because obviously it’d be an incredibly stressful situation and very taxing on somebody," Martin said.