Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Morgan Freeman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Frail Morgan Freeman, 87, 'Dying in Agony' As He is Now 'Plagued by Chronic Pain, Fatigue, Insomnia and Memory Issues'

morgan freeman dying agony chronic pain health issues
Source: MEGA

Morgan Freeman is said to be crippled with agony.

March 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Frail Morgan Freeman's shaky appearance has rekindled fears the 87-year-old Oscar winner is more fragile than he's willing to admit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The battle-scarred actor looked like he was ready to "throw in the towel" as the emotional legend paid tribute to late pal Gene Hackman at this year's Academy Awards, sources tell us.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan freeman dying agony chronic pain health issues
Source: MEGA

Freeman stepped out to honor his late pal Gene Hackman at the Oscars.

Article continues below advertisement

Freeman has openly discussed his long struggle with fibromyalgia, a chronic and incurable condition typically marked by pain, fatigue and trouble sleeping, as well as memory and mood problems.

The Shawshank Redemption star was diagnosed with the disorder after surviving a near-fatal 2008 car accident, which also caused his left hand to be paralyzed, forcing him to wear a compression glove to encourage blood flow and manage his "excruciating" nerve pain.

Freeman admitted: "I suffered nerve damage, and it hasn't gotten better."

The Kiss the Girls star also got a pacemaker after the smash-up.

He claims the accident occurred when he "just passed out" while behind the wheel of a pal's 1997 Nissan Maxima.

A witness said the car ran off the side of a rural highway in Mississippi, flipped several times, and landed upright in a ditch.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan freeman dying agony chronic pain health issues
Source: MEGA

Freeman was caught in a near-fatal car crash in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was very bad. I rolled the car over. I think it tumbled," he said.

According to an insider, Freeman "never completely recovered" from the devastating wreck – and "never will."

But that isn't the only ailment that's plagued the rail-thin actor.

In 2023, Morgan was forced to skip a London photocall and screening for his Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness with costars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana after being hit with a "contagious infection."

Article continues below advertisement
morgan freeman dying agony chronic pain health issues
Source: MEGA

Freeman was forced to skip a 'Special Ops: Lioness' event with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana last year due to his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Our insider said: "It's no secret that he deals with a lot of health issues. His mobility has never been the same, he's in constant pain, he's tired and can't stand for very long.

"He's still wearing a special glove because of nerve damage that paralyzed his hand.

"Certainly, he's getting the best treatment possible to improve the quality of his life. But beyond medication and therapies, there is no cure for fibromyalgia."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
brad pitt crisis ines de ramon pp

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'In Crisis Talks' With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Over New Movie Love Scene — 'She Wasn't a Fan of Seeing Him Kiss on Screen!'

Photo of Natalie Suleman and kids

EXCLUSIVE: Octomom Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman's Children Reveal Her Greatest Fear Is Them Being Kidnapped By Sex Traffickers

Article continues below advertisement
morgan freeman dying agony chronic pain health issues
Source: MEGA

Despite concerns over his health, Freeman is pushing forward with upcoming projects like 'Now You See Me 3.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Despite it all, the ambitious actor is working continuously and has three upcoming projects, including the heist thriller Now You See Me 3.

Added the insider: "Morgan has good days and bad days. Everyone is glad to see him staying active, but he is working nonstop and that's a worry."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.