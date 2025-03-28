EXCLUSIVE: Frail Morgan Freeman, 87, 'Dying in Agony' As He is Now 'Plagued by Chronic Pain, Fatigue, Insomnia and Memory Issues'
Frail Morgan Freeman's shaky appearance has rekindled fears the 87-year-old Oscar winner is more fragile than he's willing to admit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The battle-scarred actor looked like he was ready to "throw in the towel" as the emotional legend paid tribute to late pal Gene Hackman at this year's Academy Awards, sources tell us.
Freeman has openly discussed his long struggle with fibromyalgia, a chronic and incurable condition typically marked by pain, fatigue and trouble sleeping, as well as memory and mood problems.
The Shawshank Redemption star was diagnosed with the disorder after surviving a near-fatal 2008 car accident, which also caused his left hand to be paralyzed, forcing him to wear a compression glove to encourage blood flow and manage his "excruciating" nerve pain.
Freeman admitted: "I suffered nerve damage, and it hasn't gotten better."
The Kiss the Girls star also got a pacemaker after the smash-up.
He claims the accident occurred when he "just passed out" while behind the wheel of a pal's 1997 Nissan Maxima.
A witness said the car ran off the side of a rural highway in Mississippi, flipped several times, and landed upright in a ditch.
"It was very bad. I rolled the car over. I think it tumbled," he said.
According to an insider, Freeman "never completely recovered" from the devastating wreck – and "never will."
But that isn't the only ailment that's plagued the rail-thin actor.
In 2023, Morgan was forced to skip a London photocall and screening for his Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness with costars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana after being hit with a "contagious infection."
Our insider said: "It's no secret that he deals with a lot of health issues. His mobility has never been the same, he's in constant pain, he's tired and can't stand for very long.
"He's still wearing a special glove because of nerve damage that paralyzed his hand.
"Certainly, he's getting the best treatment possible to improve the quality of his life. But beyond medication and therapies, there is no cure for fibromyalgia."
Despite it all, the ambitious actor is working continuously and has three upcoming projects, including the heist thriller Now You See Me 3.
Added the insider: "Morgan has good days and bad days. Everyone is glad to see him staying active, but he is working nonstop and that's a worry."