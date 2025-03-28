EXCLUSIVE: Frail Morgan Freeman, 87, 'Dying in Agony' As He is Now 'Plagued by Chronic Pain, Fatigue, Insomnia and Memory Issues'

Freeman has openly discussed his long struggle with fibromyalgia, a chronic and incurable condition typically marked by pain, fatigue and trouble sleeping, as well as memory and mood problems.

The Shawshank Redemption star was diagnosed with the disorder after surviving a near-fatal 2008 car accident, which also caused his left hand to be paralyzed, forcing him to wear a compression glove to encourage blood flow and manage his "excruciating" nerve pain.

Freeman admitted: "I suffered nerve damage, and it hasn't gotten better."

The Kiss the Girls star also got a pacemaker after the smash-up.

He claims the accident occurred when he "just passed out" while behind the wheel of a pal's 1997 Nissan Maxima.

A witness said the car ran off the side of a rural highway in Mississippi, flipped several times, and landed upright in a ditch.