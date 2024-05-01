Your tip
Mo'Nique Rehashes Feud With 'Raggedy B----' Oprah Winfrey, Roasts 'Simple-Minded' TV Mogul During Comedy Set

monique oprah
Source: MEGA

Mo'Nique rehashed her public feud with Oprah Winfrey as she roasted the TV mogul during a recent comedy set.

May 1 2024, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

The comedian, 56, took the mic while touring with Katt Williams and expressed her "love" for Winfrey, 70, while simultaneously hurling insults at her.

monique
Source: mega

The comedian-turned-actress expressed her "love" for Winfrey while simultaneously hurling insults at her.

“I love that black raggedy b----. I love that black simple-minded motherf-----," Mo'Nique said to the audience, per a video obtained by TMZ. "I love Oprah Winfrey’s black a-- and we just need to bring her back to black.”

She also encouraged the crowd to chant "F--- you Oprah," and announced that she was "too motherf------ old to be scared of this b----."

"I'm too old to be intimidated by this b----," she continued. "I'm too old to hold the motherf------ truth."

The Parkers actress then singled out an audience member who admitted he was a fan of Winfrey's, and Mo'Nique told him, “OK, well I’m not apologizing for a motherf------ thing I say.”

She went on to say that the fan should have intercourse with Winfrey to bring her “back to black.”

Mo’Nique also suggested the media personality's close relationship with Gayle King was more than just a friendship.

cent oprah winfrey tyler perry monique apologize blackball industry jpg
Source: Mega

Mo'Nique has accused Winfrey and Tyler Perry of career sabotage.

Their 15 years of bad blood began when Mo'Nique claimed that Oprah and Tyler Perry "blackballed" her for declining press events for their 2009 movie, Precious.

In February, Monique appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, where the Oscar-winning star went on a scathing rant about Winfrey, Perry, and others in the entertainment industry.

moniquejpg
Source: MEGA

The Oscar-winning actress claimed that Winfrey and Perry 'blackballed' her after she declined to go to press events for their 2009 movie, 'Precious.'

During the conversation, she claimed that Winfrey and Perry sabotaged her career, insisting they contributed to her professional downfall.

She accused Winfrey of "overstepping" boundaries and regularly getting in the way of her personal affairs, claiming the talk show host and producer allowed her estranged family members to trash her on air.

"You betrayed me, sister," she declared, adding, "Family is sacred, and we don't cross the line with family."

The comedian-turned-actress also claimed to have audio evidence of Perry confessing to her career sabotage, but did not play the alleged recording on the show.

Perry has repeatedly denied her accusations.

Mo'Nique also took the opportunity to go after Oprah after Taraji P. Henson alleged "poor set conditions" during filming of the 2023 remake of the The Color Purple.

"Everything was, 'Didn't I champion for y'all?' I was like, 'Stop it. You didn't champion for those Black women, for our sisters. What [she] did was, 'We can treat them like we always treat them, who gon' check me boo? I'm Oprah Winfrey,'" Mo'Nigue told James R. Sanders from The Root in January.

"Oprah got caught. That's what happened."

