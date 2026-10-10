Mike Tyson Claims Donald Trump Will 'Win' Midterms Despite President Not Being on the Ballot

Tyson's comments come after he revealed he delivered a letter from Sean "Diddy" Combs to Trump following a visit with the disgraced rapper in prison.

The retired boxer discussed his friendship with Combs during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, where host Andy Cohen asked whether he was surprised by the allegations and legal proceedings involving the music mogul.

"Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him," Tyson said, before referencing the 1910 Mann Act, a federal law used in Combs' prosecution.

"They used a 110-year-old rule to get him – that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?"

When Cohen asked whether he had handed Trump a letter from Combs, Tyson confirmed, "I did what he told me to do, yeah."