Mike Tyson Claims Donald Trump Will 'Win' Midterms Despite President Not Being on the Ballot
Oct. 10 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET
Mike Tyson predicted Donald Trump would win the midterm elections, despite the president not being on the ballot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tyson made the statement while speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room on October 9, before joining Trump at a political rally in Syracuse, New York.
'Donald Trump's Gonna Win'
When asked what he and Trump had discussed, Tyson smiled and responded, "Golly," before turning to White House aides and saying, "I can't believe you guys put me up here."
A staffer then chimed in, "No tough questions."
When the former boxer was asked whether Republicans would win the midterms, Tyson replied, "I think Donald Trump's gonna win."
The former champion offered no further explanation for his prediction.
Mike Tyson Delivered Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Letter to Donald Trump
Tyson's comments come after he revealed he delivered a letter from Sean "Diddy" Combs to Trump following a visit with the disgraced rapper in prison.
The retired boxer discussed his friendship with Combs during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, where host Andy Cohen asked whether he was surprised by the allegations and legal proceedings involving the music mogul.
"Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him," Tyson said, before referencing the 1910 Mann Act, a federal law used in Combs' prosecution.
"They used a 110-year-old rule to get him – that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?"
When Cohen asked whether he had handed Trump a letter from Combs, Tyson confirmed, "I did what he told me to do, yeah."
Donald Trump Rejected Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Pardon Request
Trump confirmed in January that he had received a letter from Combs requesting a presidential pardon.
The president said he would not grant the request.
Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.
His projected release date has reportedly been extended from January 21, 2028, to March 8, 2028, according to Bureau of Prisons records.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Luxury Prison Lifestyle
Combs is allegedly enjoying quite the cushy life behind bars with inmates who cook and clean for him, as well as a man who gives him "Chinese-style massages."
Four ex-inmates spoke out about the rapper's privileges, with one saying, "This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."