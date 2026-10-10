Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Claims Donald Trump Will 'Win' Midterms Despite President Not Being on the Ballot

split image of Mike Tyson and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson predicted Donald Trump would win the midterm elections.

Profile Image

Oct. 10 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mike Tyson predicted Donald Trump would win the midterm elections, despite the president not being on the ballot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tyson made the statement while speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room on October 9, before joining Trump at a political rally in Syracuse, New York.

Article continues below advertisement

'Donald Trump's Gonna Win'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Mike Tyson spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room before joining Donald Trump at a rally in Syracuse, New York.
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room before joining Donald Trump at a rally in Syracuse, New York.

When asked what he and Trump had discussed, Tyson smiled and responded, "Golly," before turning to White House aides and saying, "I can't believe you guys put me up here."

A staffer then chimed in, "No tough questions."

When the former boxer was asked whether Republicans would win the midterms, Tyson replied, "I think Donald Trump's gonna win."

The former champion offered no further explanation for his prediction.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @C-SPAN/YOUTUBE

Mike Tyson offered no further explanation about his Donald Trump midterm prediction.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Tyson Delivered Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Letter to Donald Trump

image of Mike Tyson revealed he delivered a letter from Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson revealed he delivered a letter from Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Donald Trump.

Tyson's comments come after he revealed he delivered a letter from Sean "Diddy" Combs to Trump following a visit with the disgraced rapper in prison.

The retired boxer discussed his friendship with Combs during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, where host Andy Cohen asked whether he was surprised by the allegations and legal proceedings involving the music mogul.

"Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him," Tyson said, before referencing the 1910 Mann Act, a federal law used in Combs' prosecution.

"They used a 110-year-old rule to get him – that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?"

When Cohen asked whether he had handed Trump a letter from Combs, Tyson confirmed, "I did what he told me to do, yeah."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Rejected Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Pardon Request

image of Donald Trump confirmed he received a letter from Sean 'Diddy' Combs requesting a presidential pardon but said he would not grant it.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed he received a letter from Sean 'Diddy' Combs requesting a presidential pardon but said he would not grant it.

Trump confirmed in January that he had received a letter from Combs requesting a presidential pardon.

The president said he would not grant the request.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.

His projected release date has reportedly been extended from January 21, 2028, to March 8, 2028, according to Bureau of Prisons records.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris

Doug Emhoff Would 'Prefer' If Kamala Harris Doesn't Run for President Again After 2024 Defeat: Report

split image of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump

Donald Trump Reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle's Alleged $100K Credit Card Misconduct: 'It's Too Bad'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Luxury Prison Lifestyle

image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Combs is allegedly enjoying quite the cushy life behind bars with inmates who cook and clean for him, as well as a man who gives him "Chinese-style massages."

Four ex-inmates spoke out about the rapper's privileges, with one saying, "This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.