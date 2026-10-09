Mike Tyson Claims He Hand Delivered Letter from Sean 'Diddy' Combs to President Donald Trump after Visiting Disgraced Rapper Behind Bars
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:52 a.m. ET
Mike Tyson claims he delivered a letter from Sean "Diddy" Combs to Donald Trump after visiting the disgraced rapper in prison.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the retired boxer, 60, says he is “still friendly with Puff”, one of the hip-hop star’s former aliases, before revealing he was asked to hand Trump the note on his pal's behalf.
'I Did What I Had To Do'
Tyson opened up about his friendship with Combs during an appearance on SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, when the host quizzed the former heavyweight champion if he was "surprised what happened to him?"
Tyson replied: "Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him.
"They used a 110-year-old rule to get him – that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?"
After being convicted on this charge, Tyson said that he spoke with Combs — who is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offences — and when he asked The Hangover star to deliver a message to the President.
"And did you give a letter to the president from him?" Cohen inquired, to which Tyson replied: "I did what he told me to do, yeah."
Trump Turned Chance To Pardon Rapper
In January, Trump confirmed that he received a letter from Combs asking for a pardon.
But the president did not reveal how he received the letter, but said that he wouldn't grant the request.
The "110-year-old" rule Tyson referred to was the 1910 Mann Act, a law that criminalizes the transporting of 'any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.'
Combs is currently being held at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
RadarOnline.com recently told how the rapper’s jail time has been extended amid claims he’s enjoying a pampered lifestyle behind bars.
The Missing You hitmaker’s release date has been pushed back from January 21, 2028 to March 8, 2028, according to Bureau of Prisons (BOP) records.
Combs' Jail Time Extended
The date change comes after a report exposed Combs had been paying inmates thousands of dollars for access to contrabands, including a cellphone which he reportedly used to scroll Instagram and view X-rated snaps of an ex-girlfriend.
The report, by NBC News, also alleged that Combs, 56, has inmates cook and clean for him, as well as a man who gave him "Chinese-style massages."
Four ex-inmates spoke out about the rapper's privileges on the condition of anonymity.
One said: "This is not some normal s--t you see in jail.
"This is some rich s--t. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."
The insiders claim Combs has men at the low security prison who cook and clean for him, make his bed and do his laundry.
Two of the sources claim he also has a tablet which he’s able to access movies and documentaries — including the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning— produced by his longtime rival, 50 Cent.