Mike Tyson Claims He Hand Delivered Letter from Sean 'Diddy' Combs to President Donald Trump after Visiting Disgraced Rapper Behind Bars

Tyson opened up about his friendship with Combs during an appearance on SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, when the host quizzed the former heavyweight champion if he was "surprised what happened to him?"

Tyson replied: "Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him.

"They used a 110-year-old rule to get him – that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?"

After being convicted on this charge, Tyson said that he spoke with Combs — who is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offences — and when he asked The Hangover star to deliver a message to the President.

"And did you give a letter to the president from him?" Cohen inquired, to which Tyson replied: "I did what he told me to do, yeah."