Mike Love Dead at 85: Beach Boys Icon Passes Away Weeks After Final Performance
Nov. 29 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that Mike Love, the Beach Boys co-founder and longtime frontman, has died at 85. His representative, Katie Altman, confirmed his death Saturday, November 28, saying he was surrounded by family.
"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," Altman said in a statement. "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians."
No cause of death was immediately disclosed.
Love spent more than six decades performing with the Beach Boys, becoming the group's most enduring onstage member despite years of lineup changes and disagreements with his bandmates.
His death follows a difficult period for the musician, who canceled numerous performances this year before making two final appearances with the group in October.
Final Concerts Followed Health Struggles
Love's final performances took place in Cincinnati on October 10 and at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on October 11, just over six weeks before his death. He remained seated during both appearances, raising concerns among fans about his condition.
His health had become a growing concern in recent months. In June, Love said he was recovering from bronchitis and COVID-19. The Beach Boys subsequently canceled several scheduled performances as he dealt with health problems.
During the band's July appearances at the Hollywood Bowl, concertgoers also expressed concern about his physical condition.
Actor John Stamos, a longtime friend and collaborator, previously said Love was facing serious health challenges and had been encouraged by those close to him to prioritize his recovery.
Despite the difficulties, Love remained committed to performing. Following the October concerts, he indicated that returning to the stage had lifted his spirits and that he was concentrating on rehabilitation.
Beach Boys Hits Helped Define California Sound
Love helped form the Beach Boys in 1961 in Hawthorne, California, alongside his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson and their friend Al Jardine. The group became synonymous with Southern California's youth culture through songs about surfing, cars, and romance.
As a vocalist and lyricist, Love co-wrote and performed on several of the band's biggest hits, including "California Girls," "I Get Around," "Fun, Fun, Fun" and "Good Vibrations."
He also co-wrote "Kokomo," the 1988 hit that became the Beach Boys' first No. 1 single since "Good Vibrations" topped the charts in 1966.
The Beach Boys entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Love received another major career honor in 2025 when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, shortly before Brian Wilson died in June of that year.
Legal Disputes Shaped his Legacy
Love's career was also marked by disagreements with his bandmates over songwriting credits and control of the Beach Boys' music and name.
In 1994, he successfully sued Brian Wilson over songwriting credits, securing recognition for his contributions to dozens of songs and millions of dollars in back royalties, according to the Associated Press.
Following Dennis and Carl Wilson's deaths, Love continued touring under the Beach Boys name alongside Bruce Johnston.
A 2012 reunion brought him back together with Brian Wilson, Jardine, and guitarist David Marks for an album and tour. The project reunited several original members, although the partnership did not continue long-term.
Love's complicated relationship with Brian was also explored in his 2016 memoir, "Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy." The book offered his perspective on their creative differences and the disputes that shaped the group's history.