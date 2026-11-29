RadarOnline.com reports that Mike Love, the Beach Boys co-founder and longtime frontman, has died at 85. His representative, Katie Altman, confirmed his death Saturday, November 28, saying he was surrounded by family.

"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," Altman said in a statement. "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians."

No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

Love spent more than six decades performing with the Beach Boys, becoming the group's most enduring onstage member despite years of lineup changes and disagreements with his bandmates.

His death follows a difficult period for the musician, who canceled numerous performances this year before making two final appearances with the group in October.