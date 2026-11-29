Donald Trump's family-backed cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial suffered another major blow on November 28 after its WLFI governance token plunged more than 50% in 24 hours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The token dropped from approximately $0.039 to $0.018, briefly hitting a record low near $0.016 before recovering slightly.

The latest sell-off extended its losses to roughly 95% since trading began in September 2025, raising fresh questions about the project's financial arrangements, its relationship with billionaire investor Justin Sun, and a major cryptocurrency sale from its reserve wallet.