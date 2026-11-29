Trump's Family-Backed Crypto Token Crashes 50% Overnight After Investors Already Lost 90% of Its Value
Nov. 29 2026, Published 10:09 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's family-backed cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial suffered another major blow on November 28 after its WLFI governance token plunged more than 50% in 24 hours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The token dropped from approximately $0.039 to $0.018, briefly hitting a record low near $0.016 before recovering slightly.
The latest sell-off extended its losses to roughly 95% since trading began in September 2025, raising fresh questions about the project's financial arrangements, its relationship with billionaire investor Justin Sun, and a major cryptocurrency sale from its reserve wallet.
WLFI Crashes More Than 50% as Binance Reviews Futures Activity
The sharp decline unfolded during heavy selling on Binance, with World Liberty Financial subsequently pointing to the exchange's handling of perpetual futures contracts.
The company said Binance had automatically closed outstanding WLFI futures positions on both the long and short sides. It also reported complaints from traders who claimed their previously profitable positions resulted in losses after being settled.
Binance acknowledged the concerns, stating: "Our team is actively reviewing the market activity and execution data."
However, neither company had established a definitive explanation for the wider spot-market collapse.
World Liberty's Reserve Wallet Sells Ethereum at a $19 Million Loss
The market turmoil coincided with a substantial cryptocurrency sale involving a wallet identified as World Liberty Financial: Strategic Reserve.
According to blockchain tracking data reported by CoinDesk, the wallet sold approximately 12,121 Ethereum for roughly $20.06 million in stablecoins. The transactions included approximately $17.58 million in USDC and $2.48 million in USD1.
The Ethereum was sold at an average price of approximately $1,655, compared with an estimated purchase price of $3,244, resulting in a realised loss of approximately $19.26 million.
The Block subsequently reported that the proceeds helped World Liberty shore up a $75 million stablecoin loan on the Dolomite lending platform. The company had used approximately five billion WLFI tokens as collateral for the borrowing and also added collateral to protect the position from liquidation.
The loan has attracted additional scrutiny because Dolomite was co-founded by World Liberty's chief technology officer, Corey Caplan.
Justin Sun Calls for WLFI and USD1 to Be Delisted
The crash also intensified the public dispute between World Liberty and Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain and an early investor in the venture.
In a November 28 post on X, Sun accused the project of "insider circular lending to cash out, unauthorized insider selling, the illegal freezing of investor assets, and investor fraud."
He called on cryptocurrency exchanges, regulators, and courts to intervene, urging trading platforms to delist WLFI and USD1, World Liberty's dollar-pegged stablecoin.
Sun invested approximately $30 million in the venture before his wallet was blacklisted in September 2025, freezing hundreds of millions of his WLFI tokens.
He filed a lawsuit against World Liberty in April 2026, alleging fraud and extortion. The company subsequently countersued in May, accusing Sun of attempting to manipulate WLFI's price by shorting the token. Both sides have disputed the other's allegations.
Trump Family's Crypto Earnings Face Fresh Investor Scrutiny
The latest collapse has brought renewed attention to the financial arrangements linking the Trump family to World Liberty Financial.
According to the venture's disclosures, DT Marks DEFI LLC, an entity affiliated with Trump and certain family members, holds 22.5 billion WLFI tokens and is entitled to receive 75% of token-sale proceeds after specified deductions.
A June 2026 Reuters investigation estimated that Trump's family earned approximately $2.3 billion from four major cryptocurrency ventures, while outside investors collectively lost a similar amount by the end of April. Buyers of World Liberty tokens alone had suffered estimated losses of approximately $674 million.
The project also faced criticism over restrictions on early investors, who initially received access to only 20% of certain token allocations, with remaining holdings subject to extended lock-up arrangements.
World Liberty announced a new WLFI buyback program in November, saying purchases could be funded through revenue from USD1 reserves and other sources. The latest crash, however, has demonstrated that the announcement has not prevented further steep losses for token holders.