Veterans Slam Trump After He Says He's Most Thankful for 'Highest Stock Markets in History' During Thanksgiving Calls to Troops: 'Someone Back Home Sees You'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing criticism from military veterans after highlighting the stock market when asked what he was most thankful for during Thanksgiving calls with deployed U.S. service members.
RadarOnline.com reports that the president made the remarks on Thursday, November 26, while speaking with troops from Mar-a-Lago in Florida. First Lady Melania Trump sat beside him during the calls.
When a Marine asked what he was most grateful for, Trump initially referenced his campaign slogan before turning to the economy.
"As of the election, we had created a value in terms of stock markets. We have the highest stock markets in history," he said, according to the official call transcript.
Veterans Call Out Stock Market Answer
The president's response prompted criticism from veterans who felt he missed an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by deployed service members and their families.
U.S. Coast Guard veteran Evaristus Odinikaeze, who said he had spent holidays on duty and on deployment, expressed disappointment with Trump's choice of words.
"Not the troops on the call. Not their families keeping an empty seat at the table. Not the wife sitting right next to him," Odinikaeze wrote.
"What you want to hear on that call is simple: that someone back home sees you," he added.
Army veteran Chad Scott also weighed in, delivering a blunt assessment of the president's remarks.
"The dude just cannot stop being an a----le," Scott wrote, according to The Independent.
More Comments Made During Holiday Calls
Trump also made several other remarks during his conversations with military personnel.
Speaking with Marine Lt. Col. Matthew S. Andrews, commander of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, Trump praised recruitment figures before making an awkward joke about replacing him.
"In other words, what I'm saying to you, Matthew, is that if you ever leave, we're going to replace you very easily, so don't leave," Trump said.
He also discussed the ongoing deployment, telling Andrews, "You're going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand."
Trump added that the timing of the victory would be up to him.
Market Context And Deployment Remarks
Trump's Thanksgiving comments came a day after he criticized the stock market's performance in a Truth Social post.
On Wednesday, November 25, he blamed the market's decline on the November 3 midterm election results, writing, "Stocks are down sharply because of the November Third Election results."
However, a November 27 fact-check found that major stock indexes were still below their October record highs, contradicting Trump's suggestion that markets were at historic peaks.
The president also made an unusual remark when asked about Thanksgiving dessert, responding, "That sounds like a Joe Biden question," before answering the question about pumpkin pie, according to reports.
Same-Day Veto Post And No Direct Response
Trump also marked Thanksgiving with a Truth Social post featuring an edited image of himself as "Veto Corleone," a reference to the fictional crime family in "The Godfather." The image showed him holding an oversized red veto stamp.
The post followed Democrats' victories in both chambers of Congress during the November 3 midterms. Trump had previously discussed using his veto power if Democrats gained control, telling the Marines, "We're just going to go veto, veto, veto," according to the call transcript.
The veterans' criticism added another point of controversy to the president's Thanksgiving appearances, which included discussions about the economy, military recruitment, and his plans for dealing with a Democratic-controlled Congress.