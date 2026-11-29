Donald Trump is facing criticism from military veterans after highlighting the stock market when asked what he was most thankful for during Thanksgiving calls with deployed U.S. service members.

RadarOnline.com reports that the president made the remarks on Thursday, November 26, while speaking with troops from Mar-a-Lago in Florida. First Lady Melania Trump sat beside him during the calls.

When a Marine asked what he was most grateful for, Trump initially referenced his campaign slogan before turning to the economy.

"As of the election, we had created a value in terms of stock markets. We have the highest stock markets in history," he said, according to the official call transcript.