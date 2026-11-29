EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Set to Dodge US Christmas Visit Due to Stress Over Her Father's Scandal'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be considering abandoning plans to spend Christmas in America as the Duchess of Sussex seeks to shield her family from the fallout of her father's alleged child abuse case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, were understood to have previously intended to travel to the US with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, to celebrate the holidays with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, 70.
Meghan Markle and Priince Harry Rethink Christmas Plans
However, the couple is now thought to be reconsidering their arrangements amid mounting personal pressures surrounding Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., 82.
A source claimed: "Meghan is finding the situation surrounding her father emotionally exhausting, and the last thing she wants is for the fallout to overshadow Christmas for Harry and the children.
"Her priority is to give the family a peaceful, happy festive break away from the scrutiny and uncertainty that have surrounded them in recent weeks.
"The prospect of crossing the Atlantic and dealing with all the pressures that could accompany a return to America is becoming increasingly unappealing."
"Christmas is supposed to be an opportunity for them to switch off, enjoy being together, and put their worries to one side," the insider continued. "Meghan feels that keeping their plans as simple as possible would be the best way of achieving that, and she and Harry are now set to dodge the trip back to the US over her father's scandal.
"There is already enough emotional strain surrounding her father's situation without introducing further complications. She wants to protect the family's happiness and ensure the children have a Christmas that isn't overshadowed by adult concerns."
The Sussexes are instead expected to spend the festive period quietly at their home in the Cotswolds, where they are said to feel they can avoid the additional pressures associated with an international trip while criminal proceedings against the Duchess' father continue.
Thomas Markle Sr.'s Legal Troubles Continue
The prospect of the pair abandoning their American Christmas plans comes amid an increasingly serious legal situation for Markle's father, who remains in custody in Florida.
A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted him on Tuesday, November 24, on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.
He faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on each count if convicted. The duchess' father was arrested on November 6 following an FBI investigation into suspected illegal material discovered at storage facilities in California.
He was initially released under restrictive conditions but was subsequently returned to custody after allegedly removing his electronic monitoring device.
Authorities in the Philippines, where he previously lived, have also launched a separate investigation into Markle Sr.'s activities.
The former television lighting director has denied wrongdoing.
A US judge ordered the transfer of Markle Sr. from Florida to California on Wednesday, where he is expected to appear before a federal court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.
Meghan Markle's Long Estrangement From Her Father
Markle has been estranged from her father since shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
Their relationship deteriorated after he was exposed for staging paparazzi photographs and subsequently missed the ceremony following reported heart problems. Tensions intensified when he repeatedly gave media interviews discussing their relationship.
In 2019, extracts were published in the press from a private letter Markle had sent her father, prompting a successful privacy lawsuit against their publisher.
During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle spoke of feeling betrayed by her father over his dealings with the tabloid press.