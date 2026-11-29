However, the couple is now thought to be reconsidering their arrangements amid mounting personal pressures surrounding Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., 82.

A source claimed: "Meghan is finding the situation surrounding her father emotionally exhausting, and the last thing she wants is for the fallout to overshadow Christmas for Harry and the children.

"Her priority is to give the family a peaceful, happy festive break away from the scrutiny and uncertainty that have surrounded them in recent weeks.

"The prospect of crossing the Atlantic and dealing with all the pressures that could accompany a return to America is becoming increasingly unappealing."