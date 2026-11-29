RadarOnline.com reports that Republican Rep. Andy Harris is questioning whether President Donald Trump understands the health care proposal he has expressed interest in discussing with Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

During a Newsmax interview on Saturday, November 28, the Maryland congressman suggested Trump might not fully grasp what El-Sayed is proposing.

Harris characterized the Democrat's universal health care plan as "socialized medicine," raising questions about the president's apparent willingness to consider an idea Republicans have long opposed.

"I’m not sure the president understands exactly what he’s calling — El-Sayed is calling for," Harris said, according to The Daily Beast.

Harris argued that the proposal would expand Medicare to more Americans and criticized the program's financial outlook.

"So I don't think the president really understands what El-Sayed had up his sleeve," he added. "This is just socialized medicine."