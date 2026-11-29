MAGA Republican Andy Harris Questions Trump's Understanding of Health Care Plan as President Considers Democratic Proposal
Nov. 29 2026, Published 9:53 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that Republican Rep. Andy Harris is questioning whether President Donald Trump understands the health care proposal he has expressed interest in discussing with Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed.
During a Newsmax interview on Saturday, November 28, the Maryland congressman suggested Trump might not fully grasp what El-Sayed is proposing.
Harris characterized the Democrat's universal health care plan as "socialized medicine," raising questions about the president's apparent willingness to consider an idea Republicans have long opposed.
"I’m not sure the president understands exactly what he’s calling — El-Sayed is calling for," Harris said, according to The Daily Beast.
Harris argued that the proposal would expand Medicare to more Americans and criticized the program's financial outlook.
"So I don't think the president really understands what El-Sayed had up his sleeve," he added. "This is just socialized medicine."
El-Sayed Offers to Rebrand Medicare for All
The disagreement follows Trump's recent interest in hearing out El-Sayed, who made Medicare for All a central promise of his successful Michigan Senate campaign.
The Democrat, who defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the November 3 election, has suggested putting Trump's name on the universal coverage proposal to win the president's support.
On November 12, El-Sayed shared a mock-up of a gold-colored insurance card branded "TrumpCare" on social media. The design featured Trump's signature and was accompanied by a message challenging the president to guarantee health coverage for every American.
El-Sayed has made clear that he is willing to use Trump's preferred branding if it helps advance his health care goals.
Trump Says He Will Meet with Senator-Elect
Trump subsequently shared El-Sayed's proposed insurance card on Truth Social on November 21, without adding a caption.
The president later praised the idea in an interview with the New York Post, calling the Michigan Democrat a "smart guy" and describing his branding strategy as "very smart."
"I know I'll be meeting with him," Trump said, suggesting the two could find "some place in the middle that we could go." He did not provide a date for the proposed meeting.
The White House has not endorsed Medicare for All. Its earlier response to the proposal was sharply critical, with spokesperson Allison Schuster describing it as a socialist government takeover of health care, according to Al Jazeera.
Debate Centers on Medicare's Financial Future
Harris' comments reflect a wider Republican objection to expanding federally funded health coverage. However, his description of Medicare as bankrupt requires additional context.
According to the 2026 Medicare Trustees Report, the program's Hospital Insurance trust fund is projected to run out of reserves in 2033. That does not mean Medicare as a whole will cease operating.
The fund is expected to continue receiving revenue, although it would not be enough to cover all scheduled Part A benefits.
Medicare for All would represent a major change to the country's health care system, replacing much of the existing private insurance structure with federally administered coverage.
Supporters argue that universal coverage would make health care accessible to more Americans, while opponents question the cost and expanded role of the federal government.
El-Sayed's effort to attach Trump's name to the proposal has created an unusual opening for bipartisan discussions. However, the president's willingness to meet with the Democrat does not amount to an endorsement of his plan.