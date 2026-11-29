Uber Eats Driver Hears ‘Very Faint’ Cries Behind a Customer’s Front Door. Then They See What Happened to the Woman After 45 Minutes
Nov. 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
An Uber Eats delivery driver helped save a 63-year-old woman's life after hearing her faint cries for help inside her Massachusetts home. Brandon McSorley had arrived with an order of Tylenol and ginger ale, but when nobody answered the door, he suspected something was wrong, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The driver decided to investigate rather than leave the property. His quick thinking eventually led emergency responders to Beth Patten, who had been lying helplessly on her floor for approximately 45 minutes.
Uber Eats Driver Brandon McSorley Notices Something Is Wrong During Delivery
McSorley was working as an Uber Eats driver on Sunday, November 22, to earn extra money for his family ahead of the holidays. He also held a full-time job as a pest-control technician.
His delivery that evening was a Walgreens order containing Tylenol and ginger ale for Patten, who lived in Cranberry Village, a 55-and-older community in Carver.
Speaking to CBS Boston, McSorley explained that the contents of the order immediately caught his attention.
"I went over there, picked up their medicine. It was Tylenol and ginger ale, so obviously the person wasn't feeling well," he said.
However, when he arrived, the house was dark and nobody answered his knock. Although a light came on inside, the customer still did not respond.
"When I got there, the house was dark, which was weird because they had been waiting for their medicine," he told WCVB.
Driver Hears a Faint Voice Asking for Help Behind the Door
Because the delivery contained medication, McSorley needed to verify the customer's identification before handing over the order. He returned to his vehicle and attempted to contact Patten by phone and text, but received no response.
Rather than abandon the delivery, he approached the property again. This time, he heard a faint voice coming from inside.
"I could hear like a faint calling. I thought it was potentially someone telling me to go away or something like that," he told CBS Boston.
McSorley soon realized the woman was actually asking for assistance. He explained that she appeared to have crawled closer to the front of the house.
"At that point I could hear her saying, 'Please help I have fallen,'" he recalled.
After looking through a window and spotting Patten on the floor, he immediately called 911 and remained at the property until emergency responders arrived.
Beth Patten Had Been Lying on the Floor for Around 45 Minutes
Carver EMS Chief Michael Ryan later revealed that Patten had been on the floor for approximately 45 minutes before McSorley discovered her.
She did not have a phone or a Life Alert device that could have helped her summon emergency assistance.
"She was at the risk of being there a while if he did not come upon her," Ryan explained.
Carver police officers managed to enter the property and reach Patten before EMS personnel took over her care and transported her to the hospital.
Police Chief Matthew Rayner praised McSorley's decision to investigate instead of walking away.
"A little voice in his head was telling him something was wrong here, and he followed up on it," he said.
Ryan also confirmed that Patten was expected to make a full recovery.
Woman Thanks Uber Eats Driver From Her Hospital Bed
Patten later spoke with NBC Boston from her hospital bed, revealing that dehydration had contributed to her fall. She credited McSorley with potentially saving her life.
"I just want to say thank you so much for not walking away, you know, for having the sense to get help," she said.
McSorley, however, was reluctant to accept praise for the rescue. He insisted that the emergency personnel who treated Patten deserved the recognition.
"I would say the first responders and the people who actually took care of her would be the hero. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time," he told NBC Boston.
Uber Eats also recognized his actions in a statement to PEOPLE.
"We applaud Mr. McSorley for his quick thinking and compassion. His actions embody the best in our community," the company said.