McSorley was working as an Uber Eats driver on Sunday, November 22, to earn extra money for his family ahead of the holidays. He also held a full-time job as a pest-control technician.

His delivery that evening was a Walgreens order containing Tylenol and ginger ale for Patten, who lived in Cranberry Village, a 55-and-older community in Carver.

Speaking to CBS Boston, McSorley explained that the contents of the order immediately caught his attention.

"I went over there, picked up their medicine. It was Tylenol and ginger ale, so obviously the person wasn't feeling well," he said.

However, when he arrived, the house was dark and nobody answered his knock. Although a light came on inside, the customer still did not respond.

"When I got there, the house was dark, which was weird because they had been waiting for their medicine," he told WCVB.