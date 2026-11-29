The 51-year-old British actor and comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months behind bars and is currently locked up at London 's notoriously dangerous HMP Wandsworth prison, where he will remain in segregation for "the next few weeks" before being transferred to another facility based on his security, safety and rehabilitation needs," according to British legal and prison expert Kally Sahota.

Russell Brand is facing dark days ahead in prison, with one former inmate already branding him a " dead man walking ," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and is being held at London's HMP Wandsworth.

However, a former Wandsworth prisoner warned Brand could be in danger if he remains at the facility.

"If Brand stays in Wandsworth, he's in real trouble – a dead man walking," the inmate said. "He needs to survive until he's got his permanent move."

The former prisoner described the facility as "violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy," alleging that fights were a regular occurrence and that some staff members had even paid inmates to attack other prisoners.

"Brand will be a marked man while he is there and – if he is to stay safe – needs to move quickly," he claimed.

A recent report branded Wandsworth's conditions as inhumane, highlighting shortages of basic necessities and deteriorating floors that allowed vermin to enter.