An investigation by The Guardian and ITV News found concerns were raised with senior figures at the publishing house as early as 2015, but an internal inquiry was not launched until 2023.

One author who raised concerns with the publisher alleged the company had deliberately sought to suppress women's accounts of their experiences with Walliams.

Another author, who remains with HarperCollins and requested anonymity, alleged that Walliams' commercial importance had effectively shielded him from scrutiny, despite widespread concerns among employees and fellow writers.

Former employees also questioned the integrity of the subsequent internal investigation, alleging it had been designed to contain the controversy rather than establish accountability. A publishing industry source told us: "What is particularly shocking about these allegations is the suggestion that commercial interests were allowed to take precedence over the welfare of women.

"There is understandable outrage at the prospect that repeated warnings about such a prominent children's author could have gone unaddressed for years. If the allegations of a cover-up are substantiated, it would represent an appalling failure of corporate responsibility."

The insider continued, "The publishing industry should be an environment in which women feel empowered to raise concerns without fearing for their careers or being silenced.

"HarperCollins has serious questions to answer about how these complaints were handled, who knew about them, and why it apparently took so long for meaningful action to be taken."