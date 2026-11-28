EXCLUSIVE: Outrage as David Walliams' Publisher Is Accused of Ignoring Author's Alleged Inappropriate Behavior
Nov. 28 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
David Walliams' former publisher is facing outrage amid accusations they ignored repeated warnings about the children's author's behavior towards women and teenage girls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
HarperCollins has been accused of protecting Walliams, 55, for almost a decade despite receiving multiple complaints about his alleged misconduct.
Publisher Accused of Ignoring Alleged Bad Behavior
An investigation by The Guardian and ITV News found concerns were raised with senior figures at the publishing house as early as 2015, but an internal inquiry was not launched until 2023.
One author who raised concerns with the publisher alleged the company had deliberately sought to suppress women's accounts of their experiences with Walliams.
Another author, who remains with HarperCollins and requested anonymity, alleged that Walliams' commercial importance had effectively shielded him from scrutiny, despite widespread concerns among employees and fellow writers.
Former employees also questioned the integrity of the subsequent internal investigation, alleging it had been designed to contain the controversy rather than establish accountability. A publishing industry source told us: "What is particularly shocking about these allegations is the suggestion that commercial interests were allowed to take precedence over the welfare of women.
"There is understandable outrage at the prospect that repeated warnings about such a prominent children's author could have gone unaddressed for years. If the allegations of a cover-up are substantiated, it would represent an appalling failure of corporate responsibility."
The insider continued, "The publishing industry should be an environment in which women feel empowered to raise concerns without fearing for their careers or being silenced.
"HarperCollins has serious questions to answer about how these complaints were handled, who knew about them, and why it apparently took so long for meaningful action to be taken."
Previous Allegations Resurface
Walliams strenuously denies all allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate workplace behavior, and criminal activity.
Among the incidents examined by the media investigation was a book signing in 2018, during which Walliams allegedly approached a girl in her mid-teens and appeared to request her Instagram details.
His lawyers said he did not recall the encounter and that any request for Instagram information would have been intended to identify the bookstore's account for his social media posts.
Another woman, who was in her 20s when working as an intern at HarperCollins in 2017, reportedly entered into a sexual relationship with Walliams, then 45.
Although the woman described the relationship as consensual, she subsequently told colleagues she regarded it as an abuse of power.
Managers were reportedly alerted to concerns about Walliams on six separate occasions, while employees informally warned colleagues about interacting with the author.
HarperCollins commissioned the law firm Allen & Overy to investigate the allegations in 2023. At least five women contributed to the inquiry, but Walliams himself was not interviewed.
The investigation concluded in early 2024 without any immediate repercussions for the author, who published another five books before HarperCollins ended its relationship with him in December 2025.
One woman was reportedly prevented from speaking publicly under a nondisclosure agreement connected to a five-figure settlement following her departure from the company.
Walliams has sold more than 60 million children's books worldwide, including The Boy in the Dress, Fing and Gangsta Granny, establishing himself as one of Britain's most commercially successful children's authors following his television career on Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent.
Police Launch Probe as David Walliams Insists 'I'm No Predator'
The Metropolitan Police is investigating separate allegations of serious sexual offenses involving Walliams.
The author unsuccessfully sought a High Court injunction to prevent the publication of allegations against him, citing concerns about his own safety.
Walliams has denied the accusations, acknowledging that he had sometimes behaved "thoughtlessly" but insisting: "I am not a sexual predator".
Responding to the media investigation, HarperCollins said: "We are shocked by the allegations contained in the ITV and Guardian reporting relating to teenage girls.
"HarperCollins UK previously terminated its publishing relationship with David Walliams. We take the safety of our people incredibly seriously."