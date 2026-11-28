Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on Calling Off Engagement to Sid Wilson: 'The Relationship Wasn't Healthy'
Nov. 28 2026, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has broken her silence on calling off her engagement to Sid Wilson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The TV personality also opened up about the devastating grief she experienced following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.
Kelly Osbourne Admits Relationship 'Wasn't Healthy'
"I decided that the relationship I was in wasn't healthy," Kelly, 42, said in a new interview.
The outlet noted that the former Fashion Police co-host did not elaborate further on the split.
News of Kelly and Wilson's separation emerged in March, just seven months after the Slipknot musician, 49, proposed backstage at Ozzy's Black Sabbath farewell concert in July 2025.
The pair began dating in 2022 after meeting in 1999, when Slipknot toured alongside the legendary rocker's Ozzfest festival.
They also share a four-year-old son, Sidney.
Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Ozzy Osbourne's Death
Much of Kelly's interview centered on losing her father, who died of a heart attack at 76 in July 2025.
Kelly also revealed that her son reminds her of his late grandfather.
"Because of all that time they spent together when he was little, he's got a lot of my dad's mannerisms. His body language, his eye shape, his smile..." she expressed.
Kelly Osbourne Recalls Cruel Comments Amid Grief
Kelly also addressed the harsh remarks she received about her appearance ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards.
"It was at the fitting for the Grammys in LA, and I swear on everything I hold dear that I couldn't see myself the way I was. I had no idea until I was handed this picture of myself, and I just stared at it and said: 'That's not me – that is not me!'" she said.
"Go back to February – and my God. How f------ cruel people were! I've never been treated so cruelly in my life. This, at a time when I was dead inside. I couldn't even tell you what day of the week it was. I was just going through the motions, because I didn't know who I was anymore," Kelly added.
Kelly Osbourne Focuses on Finding Herself Again
The star credited working with life coach Chris Miller with helping her navigate her grief and reassess her life.
One particularly valuable exercise involved identifying the things that were benefiting her and those that were no longer serving her.
"I've learnt so much about myself," Kelly said. "Not just who I want to be around, but who I really want to be, and I'm done with people creating the narrative of who I am."
"Or people who flat-out said to my face: 'I don't like this version of you.' I'm not going to let them do that anymore. I've also realized that there's so much that I haven't been able to do yet, so much I'm excited to do," she added.