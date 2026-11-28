Kelly also addressed the harsh remarks she received about her appearance ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards.

"It was at the fitting for the Grammys in LA, and I swear on everything I hold dear that I couldn't see myself the way I was. I had no idea until I was handed this picture of myself, and I just stared at it and said: 'That's not me – that is not me!'" she said.

"Go back to February – and my God. How f------ cruel people were! I've never been treated so cruelly in my life. This, at a time when I was dead inside. I couldn't even tell you what day of the week it was. I was just going through the motions, because I didn't know who I was anymore," Kelly added.