EXCLUSIVE: Oasis Star 'Hailed Reunion Tour as Miracle Cure for His Cancer'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has credited the Oasis reunion tour with giving him the strength to confront cancer, revealing how returning to the stage with his bandmates helped him through grueling treatment – with sources saying he considers performing a "miracle cure," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 61-year-old guitarist, who previously overcame tonsil cancer in 2022, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher prepared to reunite the Manchester band for its first live performances in 16 years.
Oasis Reunion Became Guitarist's 'Miracle Cure'
Arthurs underwent radiotherapy at The Christie Hospital in Manchester, forcing him to temporarily withdraw from the band's comeback tour.
He has now said: "I was diagnosed prior to going on tour. We thought that's it; I can't do this tour, which was almost worse than being diagnosed with prostate cancer. 'It's like 'I've got to do this tour.' And doing that tour was such a help; it helped me sail through the treatment."
A music industry source claimed: "Getting back on stage with Oasis gave Bonehead something incredibly powerful to focus on at one of the most difficult points in his life.
"The reunion was about much more than music for him – it gave him an enormous emotional boost and something positive to work towards while undergoing treatment.
"Being surrounded by old friends and experiencing the reaction of the fans gave him a renewed sense of purpose. The tour became a hugely important part of his journey through cancer, and really he considers it some kind of miracle cure for him."
Cancer Treatment Forced Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs Off Asian Tour
Speaking in a rare interview, Arthurs also revealed how the prospect of missing one of the most significant moments in the band's history had been particularly devastating following his diagnosis.
The guitarist had remained friends with the Gallagher brothers throughout their lengthy estrangement, despite leaving Oasis in 1999.
His return to the band's lineup marked a significant personal and professional milestone, but his treatment ultimately prevented him from joining his bandmates for the Asian leg of the reunion tour.
He said: "I couldn't physically do the Asian leg of the tour because I had to be here at The Christie to have radiotherapy. The band got a stand-in guitarist but didn't want to go on stage without me."
Cardboard Stand-In Loomed Behind Noel Gallagher Every Night
In an unusual gesture of solidarity, the band commissioned a cardboard cutout of Arthurs to accompany them on stage during his absence, positioning it behind Noel throughout their performances in Asia.
Arthurs is now using the unlikely piece of rock memorabilia to raise money for the hospital responsible for his cancer care, having signed the cutout and donated it to a charity raffle.
He added: "It did the Asian leg of the tour and loomed behind Noel every night, so I was on stage not in person but as a cardboard cutout which was great. It became pretty iconic when we finished the tour. I thought, what can I do with it now? I could raffle it."
Raffle Gives Fans Iconic Tour Memorabilia
The fundraiser will give an Oasis fan the opportunity to own a distinctive piece of memorabilia from the band's long-awaited reunion while supporting the hospital where Arthurs received treatment.
The guitarist's involvement in the comeback came more than two decades after he departed from Oasis and followed two separate cancer diagnoses within the space of several years.
Despite being unable to complete every leg of the tour, Arthurs has described his involvement in the reunion as an important source of motivation during his treatment.
All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to The Christie Charity.
Tickets cost £10 ($13) each and are available through the charity's website, with entries closing on December 18.