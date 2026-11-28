The 61-year-old guitarist, who previously overcame tonsil cancer in 2022, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher prepared to reunite the Manchester band for its first live performances in 16 years.

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has credited the Oasis reunion tour with giving him the strength to confront cancer, revealing how returning to the stage with his bandmates helped him through grueling treatment – with sources saying he considers performing a "miracle cure," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Arthurs underwent radiotherapy at The Christie Hospital in Manchester, forcing him to temporarily withdraw from the band's comeback tour.

He has now said: "I was diagnosed prior to going on tour. We thought that's it; I can't do this tour, which was almost worse than being diagnosed with prostate cancer. 'It's like 'I've got to do this tour.' And doing that tour was such a help; it helped me sail through the treatment."

A music industry source claimed: "Getting back on stage with Oasis gave Bonehead something incredibly powerful to focus on at one of the most difficult points in his life.

"The reunion was about much more than music for him – it gave him an enormous emotional boost and something positive to work towards while undergoing treatment.

"Being surrounded by old friends and experiencing the reaction of the fans gave him a renewed sense of purpose. The tour became a hugely important part of his journey through cancer, and really he considers it some kind of miracle cure for him."