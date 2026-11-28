The Princess of Wales, 44, was brought to tears after Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sent her touching messages of encouragement during her National Three Peaks Challenge.

Kate Middleton was overcome with emotion after receiving a heartfelt surprise from her three children while taking on a grueling mountain challenge to celebrate her cancer recovery , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Louis told his mother he loved her and would be with her every step of the way.

"I'll always be with you, and remember I love you really lots and lots and I give you lots and lots of love," he added.

"Hello, Mommy. I really love you, and I hope you do well going up the mountain," Louis said. "Remember, I'm always in your heart with you and I love you very much and I'll be following behind your back with you."

In her new documentary , Heal, James played prerecorded messages from Kate's children, beginning with her youngest, Prince Louis, 8.

The touching moment unfolded after Kate and her younger brother, James Middleton , 39, reached the summit of their third and final mountain during the 24-hour expedition.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also sent words of encouragement.

Prince George, 13, was next to share some words of encouragement with his mother.

"Hi Mum, hope you're doing well. We're all thinking of you right now, and we all love you so much, and you're going to do a great job," he said.

George also revealed, "I'm tracking your flight radar on the mountains, and you look really, really strong."

He encouraged Kate to "keep going," assuring her that he and his siblings were "right behind her."

Princess Charlotte, 11, delivered the final message, telling her mother, "Hello Mummy, I love you so much, we are so proud of you, doing your walk and your challenges."

"We really wish you good luck, and I'll be cheering you on. See you soon," she added.