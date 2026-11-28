Kate Middleton Cries After Kids Surprise Her With Messages During Cancer Recovery Climb: 'They Gave Me the Reason to Get Out of Hospital'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton was overcome with emotion after receiving a heartfelt surprise from her three children while taking on a grueling mountain challenge to celebrate her cancer recovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess of Wales, 44, was brought to tears after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sent her touching messages of encouragement during her National Three Peaks Challenge.
Kate Middleton's Children Send Emotional Messages
The touching moment unfolded after Kate and her younger brother, James Middleton, 39, reached the summit of their third and final mountain during the 24-hour expedition.
In her new documentary, Heal, James played prerecorded messages from Kate's children, beginning with her youngest, Prince Louis, 8.
"Hello, Mommy. I really love you, and I hope you do well going up the mountain," Louis said. "Remember, I'm always in your heart with you and I love you very much and I'll be following behind your back with you."
"I'll always be with you, and remember I love you really lots and lots and I give you lots and lots of love," he added.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Cheer on Kate Middleton
Prince George, 13, was next to share some words of encouragement with his mother.
"Hi Mum, hope you're doing well. We're all thinking of you right now, and we all love you so much, and you're going to do a great job," he said.
George also revealed, "I'm tracking your flight radar on the mountains, and you look really, really strong."
He encouraged Kate to "keep going," assuring her that he and his siblings were "right behind her."
Princess Charlotte, 11, delivered the final message, telling her mother, "Hello Mummy, I love you so much, we are so proud of you, doing your walk and your challenges."
"We really wish you good luck, and I'll be cheering you on. See you soon," she added.
Kate Middleton Reveals How Kids Helped Her Through Cancer
After wiping away tears, Kate learned from James that Prince William, 44, had sent him the recordings to play at the summit.
"That's really thoughtful of them to do. Thank you. This is for the kiddies," she told her brother.
"They gave me the reason to get out of hospital," Kate said. "They gave me the reason to finish this challenge and get home."
Kate Middleton Reflects on Cancer Recovery
In a voiceover, Kate described the experience as "a simple reminder of what really matters in life."
"As I continue to recover, I don't want to lose sight of the clarity this journey has brought," she said, thanking those who had shared their own experiences with her.
"Above all, I'm grateful for all those who I've met and encountered along the way. Those who've navigated their own paths with grace and bravery and have given me hope."
Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, completed chemotherapy that September, and revealed she was in remission in January 2025.