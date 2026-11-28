The former comedian and television presenter, 51, is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire after being convicted of r--e and three counts of sexual assault.

Russell Brand is said to have been nicknamed "Russell from the Block" behind bars in a prison-themed twist on one of Jennifer Lopez 's best-known songs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His rumored new nickname references Jenny from the Block, the 2002 hit by Lopez, 57, and comes amid reports about his efforts to adjust to life inside the facility, which accommodates men convicted of sexual offenses.

A prison source told us: "The nickname Russell has been slapped with is a play on Jennifer Lopez's song, but obviously the block has a rather different meaning when you're serving a prison sentence.

"It's the sort of humor that thrives behind prison walls. Being a celebrity doesn't necessarily earn you special standing – it can simply give people more material to work with.

"The contrast between Brand's old life of Hollywood premieres, celebrity parties and luxury accommodation and his new surroundings where he is now being mocked and compared to a woman is what makes the nickname particularly pointed.

"He's spent years making a living out of delivering punchlines, but the joke is now on him."