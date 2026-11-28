EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand Slapped With Bizarre 'Nickname' Behind Bars
Nov. 28 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Russell Brand is said to have been nicknamed "Russell from the Block" behind bars in a prison-themed twist on one of Jennifer Lopez's best-known songs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former comedian and television presenter, 51, is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire after being convicted of r--e and three counts of sexual assault.
'Russell From the Block' Mocked Behind Bars
His rumored new nickname references Jenny from the Block, the 2002 hit by Lopez, 57, and comes amid reports about his efforts to adjust to life inside the facility, which accommodates men convicted of sexual offenses.
A prison source told us: "The nickname Russell has been slapped with is a play on Jennifer Lopez's song, but obviously the block has a rather different meaning when you're serving a prison sentence.
"It's the sort of humor that thrives behind prison walls. Being a celebrity doesn't necessarily earn you special standing – it can simply give people more material to work with.
"The contrast between Brand's old life of Hollywood premieres, celebrity parties and luxury accommodation and his new surroundings where he is now being mocked and compared to a woman is what makes the nickname particularly pointed.
"He's spent years making a living out of delivering punchlines, but the joke is now on him."
Guard Reprimands Star Over 'Mate' Slip-Up
Brand's adjustment to prison life is said to have included difficulties navigating the formalities governing interactions between inmates and officers.
The former Hollywood actor is understood to have been reprimanded after addressing prison staff as "mate," with sources saying he was instructed to use more formal terms when speaking to wardens.
Littlehey offers prisoners access to recreational facilities including gyms, a football pitch and yoga classes and is considered a softer prison than Wandsworth, where he was initially incarcerated.
Brand's incarceration marks a dramatic reversal of fortune for an entertainer whose career took him from British television and stand-up comedy to Hollywood productions including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.
PM Slams Wife's Million-View Prison Video
His wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, has meanwhile become embroiled in controversy over her decision to broadcast a message from her husband through his YouTube channel.
The video, published on November 15, prompted criticism from victims' groups over its potential to cause further trauma to the women involved in his case.
The Ministry of Justice subsequently launched an inquiry into whether Brand had breached regulations governing prisoners' communications with the media.
The prime minister, Andy Burnham, called on social media companies to remove the footage.
He said: "I would call on those social media companies to take these interviews down. You know, why are we having to hear from him? We shouldn't be, and certainly (the victims) shouldn't be hearing from him."
The broadcast has attracted more than one million views, making it Brand's most popular YouTube video since May.
His channel, which has approximately 6.6million subscribers, typically attracts between 50,000 and 100,000 views per video.
Wife Pledges to Obey Jail Rules After Probe
Laura has since pledged to comply with restrictions imposed by prison authorities while continuing to present the couple's weekly religious broadcasts.
She said: "Last week's episode drew considerable amount of attention and now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that."
The children's author, who shares three children with Brand, also defended her decision to continue producing the Sunday Service videos, citing supportive messages from viewers and her religious faith.
Google said Brand's channel had been suspended from YouTube's revenue-sharing program in September 2023 and had remained unable to generate income directly through the platform.
Under prison regulations, inmates are permitted to make serious representations concerning their convictions or sentences, but restrictions apply to correspondence intended for public broadcast.