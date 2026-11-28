NBC Criticized After Men in Leotards and High Heels Perform 'Time Warp' During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: 'It's Supposed to Be a Children's Program'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
NBC faced backlash after broadcasting a performance of "The Rocky Horror Show" during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with some viewers questioning whether the musical's provocative style was appropriate for a family audience. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Broadway cast performed "The Time Warp" as part of a special musical medley featuring several productions. Some performers wore revealing costumes, including sheer outfits and stockings, while their choreography prompted complaints from viewers watching with children.
The reaction exposed a divide over whether a musical celebrated for its unconventional themes belonged in a holiday broadcast traditionally enjoyed by families.
Viewers Question Performance's Place in Parade
Several viewers took issue with NBC's decision to include the number, arguing that the parade attracts a large audience of young children.
Conservative commentator Steve Guest criticized the network on X, writing, "What the hell NBC. The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children's program."
Other viewers also objected to the performers' outfits and dance movements, including choreography they considered suggestive. Some said they changed the channel while watching with their children.
The criticism also focused on the musical's adult themes, with some questioning whether its inclusion was appropriate for a nationally televised holiday event.
However, not everyone agreed with the complaints. One supporter pushed back against the outrage, writing, "Calm down Karen, it's the Rocky Horror Picture Show. It's been around since 1975, FFS! It's fantastic!"
Others Defend 'The Time Warp'
The backlash was met with support from viewers who argued that the musical's history and popularity made it a reasonable addition to the Broadway showcase.
“Calm down Karen, it’s the Rocky Horror Picture Show. It’s been around since 1975,” one social media user wrote.
The production's current Broadway revival features Jake Shears as Dr. Frank-N-Furter and Kevin McHale as Brad. Comedian Margaret Cho also appeared in the parade performance.
The debate also recalled the musical's distinctive tradition of audience participation. The Broadway production has previously asked theatergoers to be mindful of their shouted responses, reminding audiences that they are attending a stage production rather than a midnight screening of the film.
'The Rocky Horror Show' Has a Long Broadway History
Written by Richard O'Brien, "The Rocky Horror Show" first premiered in London in 1973 before opening on Broadway in March 1975.
Its 1975 film adaptation, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," became a cult favorite and starred Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. The story follows newly engaged Brad and Janet, whose car trouble leads them to the home of the eccentric Dr. Frank-N-Furter.
The musical's current revival opened at Studio 54 in April 2026, bringing the decades-old production back to Broadway with a new cast.
Broadway Medley Celebrated 100th Parade
"The Rocky Horror Show" was one of nine productions included in a 10-minute Broadway medley created for the parade's milestone edition. The lineup also featured "The Book of Mormon," "Chicago," "Disney's Aladdin," "Hamilton," "The Lost Boys," "Rent," "Schmigadoon!" and "Wicked."
The 100th parade was originally scheduled for Thursday, November 26, but organizers moved the celebration to Saturday, November 28, because of severe weather and safety concerns. It was the first weather-related postponement in the event's history.