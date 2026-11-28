NBC faced backlash after broadcasting a performance of "The Rocky Horror Show" during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with some viewers questioning whether the musical's provocative style was appropriate for a family audience. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Broadway cast performed "The Time Warp" as part of a special musical medley featuring several productions. Some performers wore revealing costumes, including sheer outfits and stockings, while their choreography prompted complaints from viewers watching with children.

The reaction exposed a divide over whether a musical celebrated for its unconventional themes belonged in a holiday broadcast traditionally enjoyed by families.