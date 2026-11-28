Trump's Epstein Flight Logs Resurface as Viral Thread Connects Private Jet Records to Infamous Party
Nov. 28 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that Donald Trump's past trips aboard Jeffrey Epstein's private jet have resurfaced after a viral post on X drew attention to a 1993 Mar-a-Lago gathering and a handwritten flight record.
The renewed scrutiny centers on two separate sets of material: a January 2020 email from a federal prosecutor summarizing Trump's appearances in Epstein's flight records and a recent thread by retired University of Missouri professor Karen Piper examining historical documents.
The distinction is important. The prosecutor's email provides documentary evidence that Trump appeared on multiple flights, while Piper's interpretation of a separate handwritten entry has not been independently verified.
Viral Thread Draws New Attention to 1993 Mar-a-Lago Gathering
Piper's thread focused on a calendar competition event hosted by Trump at Mar-a-Lago in January 1993. According to previously published reporting cited in the thread, Epstein was identified as the only other guest at the gathering.
Piper also highlighted a handwritten flight-log entry dated January 10, 1993, which she interpreted as documenting a flight that included a stop in Washington, D.C.
However, the entry's meaning and the identity of the individual referenced have not been independently established. The available material does not confirm that the flight was connected to the Mar-a-Lago event.
The White House previously pushed back against reporting about the gathering. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Dumb NYTimes reporters are desperately recycling news stories to try to link President Trump to Jeffrey Epstein."
What The Federal Flight Records Actually Reveal
The stronger evidence comes from an email dated Jan. 7, 2020, written by an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York. The correspondence was subsequently made public through the Justice Department's Epstein document releases.
The prosecutor said newly reviewed records showed Trump had flown on Epstein's private aircraft more frequently than previously reported. The email identified him as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including four trips on which Ghislaine Maxwell was also listed.
The correspondence also named Trump's then-wife Marla Maples, daughter Tiffany Trump and son Eric Trump among passengers on various trips.
Importantly, the email was an internal briefing for prosecutors preparing for the Maxwell investigation. It did not accuse Trump of participating in Epstein's criminal activities.
Routes And Passengers Listed in Epstein's Logs
The publicly reported flight records provide additional details about the journeys.
One entry dated Aug. 13, 1995, lists Trump and his son Eric among the passengers on a flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Maxwell was also listed.
Other entries document trips involving Maples and Tiffany. A May 15, 1994, journey included a stop at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport before continuing to New Jersey.
The prosecutor's email also highlighted two particularly notable entries. One listed only Epstein and Trump as passengers, while another included an unidentified 20-year-old whose name was redacted.
Two additional flights included women whom investigators considered potential witnesses in the Maxwell case.
However, the appearance of a name in a flight record does not establish criminal wrongdoing. The publicly reported entries also do not place Trump aboard a flight to Little St. James, Epstein's private island.
Trump And The Justice Department Address Epstein Connections
The flight records have also drawn attention because they conflict with Trump's previous public denial of traveling on Epstein's aircraft.
In January 2024, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I was never on Epstein's Plane, or at his 'stupid' Island." He made the statement while responding to controversy surrounding fabricated AI-generated images depicting him aboard the aircraft.
The Justice Department has separately cautioned against treating every document in its Epstein releases as verified evidence. In a Jan. 30, 2026, statement, the department acknowledged that the material included potentially fake or falsely submitted documents and described certain claims against Trump as unfounded and false.
Trump has not been charged with a crime connected to Epstein.