RadarOnline.com reports that Donald Trump's past trips aboard Jeffrey Epstein's private jet have resurfaced after a viral post on X drew attention to a 1993 Mar-a-Lago gathering and a handwritten flight record.

The renewed scrutiny centers on two separate sets of material: a January 2020 email from a federal prosecutor summarizing Trump's appearances in Epstein's flight records and a recent thread by retired University of Missouri professor Karen Piper examining historical documents.

The distinction is important. The prosecutor's email provides documentary evidence that Trump appeared on multiple flights, while Piper's interpretation of a separate handwritten entry has not been independently verified.