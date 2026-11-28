Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Treatment Left Her in 'Really Dark Time' as She Recalls 'Scary' Hospital Experience
Nov. 28 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton has revealed the emotional toll of her cancer battle, describing her hospital experience as a "really dark time," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess of Wales, 44, reflected on the frightening realities of her treatment in her secretly filmed documentary, Heal.
Kate Middleton Recalls 'Scary' Hospital Experience
"When you're on your hospital bed and... it is so clinical around you," Middleton recalled in a voiceover.
"You haven't got fresh air, no greenery around you; it's very stark and alien and stripped back. The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience," she added.
The royal also remembered being "sort of in and out of consciousness" during her hospital stay, recalling how someone quietly held her hand while she received treatment.
"They weren't talking to me, they weren't trying to fix anything, they were just there," she said. "And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, I'll forever be grateful for."
Middleton added that the person's support "really made me realize the importance of simply being alongside somebody through their darkest times."
"So often you think you need to fix something or say something or do something. Then you don't," she explained. "You just need to be there. And that's what love looks like."
Kate Middleton Takes on Mountain Challenge
The documentary follows Middleton as she takes on the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.
She completed the June expedition alongside her younger brother, James Middleton, 39, to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
"Healing is a journey," she said in the documentary preview. "How to reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty."
Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Didn't Ring Bell
During the trek, James asked Kate about the tradition of ringing a bell after completing cancer treatment.
"Isn't it when you leave the Royal Marsden, you ring the bell?" he asked.
"Yeah, but I didn't ring the bell," Kate responded, explaining she hadn't even known the tradition existed.
James suggested, "So maybe this is your ringing of the bell."
Kate Middleton Reflects on Life After Cancer
The documentary also captured emotional family moments, including Kate embracing her children and a long hug with her husband, Prince William.
"It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone," she shared. "Things can renew and grow. Often it is through pain that we realize there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that."