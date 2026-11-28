"When you're on your hospital bed and... it is so clinical around you," Middleton recalled in a voiceover.

"You haven't got fresh air, no greenery around you; it's very stark and alien and stripped back. The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience," she added.

The royal also remembered being "sort of in and out of consciousness" during her hospital stay, recalling how someone quietly held her hand while she received treatment.

"They weren't talking to me, they weren't trying to fix anything, they were just there," she said. "And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, I'll forever be grateful for."

Middleton added that the person's support "really made me realize the importance of simply being alongside somebody through their darkest times."

"So often you think you need to fix something or say something or do something. Then you don't," she explained. "You just need to be there. And that's what love looks like."