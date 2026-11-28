In his column, titled "What the World's Richest Man Did to the World's Poorest Children," Kristof said he invited Musk to accompany him to South Sudan after the billionaire disputed claims that children had died following the USAID cuts.

According to Kristof, Musk continued to insist that "zero" children died after he helped dismantle the agency's funding programs. The columnist said the billionaire declined his invitation.

Kristof also shared a message from a South Sudanese health worker who wanted Musk to see the consequences for himself.

"I will take him to where the graves are, for this is the impact of his cuts. Maybe he will shed a tear on these graves," the worker reportedly told the journalist.

Kristof also described visiting a clinic where funding reductions had left medical staff without basic supplies, including antibiotics, running water, aspirin and hand sanitizer.