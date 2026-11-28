Elon Musk Rejects Invitation to See Graves of Children as NYT Columnist Revisits Deadly Fallout of USAID Cuts: 'Maybe He Will Shed a Tear'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Elon Musk reportedly declined an invitation from New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof to visit South Sudan and witness the reported consequences of U.S. foreign-aid cuts firsthand.
In a November 28 opinion column, Kristof revisited the deaths and medical hardships he documented in communities that relied on USAID-funded healthcare. The journalist also challenged Musk's repeated claims that no children died because of the funding reductions.
Elon Musk Declines Nicholas Kristof's Invitation to Visit South Sudan
In his column, titled "What the World's Richest Man Did to the World's Poorest Children," Kristof said he invited Musk to accompany him to South Sudan after the billionaire disputed claims that children had died following the USAID cuts.
According to Kristof, Musk continued to insist that "zero" children died after he helped dismantle the agency's funding programs. The columnist said the billionaire declined his invitation.
Kristof also shared a message from a South Sudanese health worker who wanted Musk to see the consequences for himself.
"I will take him to where the graves are, for this is the impact of his cuts. Maybe he will shed a tear on these graves," the worker reportedly told the journalist.
Kristof also described visiting a clinic where funding reductions had left medical staff without basic supplies, including antibiotics, running water, aspirin and hand sanitizer.
South Sudanese Communities Face Loss of Medical Services
The columnist revisited a maternity clinic in South Sudan that had previously provided essential care to pregnant women and newborns. According to his reporting, the withdrawal of American funding disrupted services that had helped prevent maternal and infant deaths.
His account described women dying during childbirth and newborns losing access to medical assistance. He also highlighted the hardships faced by a 14-year-old rape survivor who reportedly lost access to emergency services after the program was disrupted.
ProPublica documented similar consequences in a December 2025 investigation into the country's cholera outbreak.
The publication reported that a World Relief clinic had used intravenous fluid bags costing just 62 cents each to treat patients. The network of clinics had helped save more than 500 people in three months before funding was stopped and facilities began closing.
Musk Previously Disputed Claims About Deaths From USAID Cuts
Musk's disagreement with Kristof follows his earlier public defense of the foreign-aid reductions. The billionaire has repeatedly rejected claims that DOGE's cuts resulted in deaths, including during a July 2026 interview with The Economist.
Kristof, meanwhile, has continued highlighting individual cases involving people who reportedly lost access to essential treatment.
One earlier example involved Achol Deng, an 8-year-old South Sudanese girl living with HIV who depended on medication provided through an American-supported program. Kristof reported that the medicine cost approximately 12 cents per day and said the child died after access to treatment was disrupted.
A 2025 study published in The Lancet also examined the potential long-term consequences of reduced USAID funding. Researchers projected that continued cuts could result in more than 14 million additional deaths worldwide by 2030, including approximately 4.5 million children younger than 5.
Those figures are forecasts, not a count of deaths that have already occurred.
Aid Organisations Warn of Further Health Risks in South Sudan
Humanitarian organisations have continued to raise concerns about the impact of reduced international assistance.
On November 5, 2026, Doctors Without Borders reported that approximately 150,000 displaced people in South Sudan's Bentiu and Malakal camps faced growing risks because of reductions in water, sanitation and healthcare services.
The organisation also reported that more than 14,000 cholera cases had been recorded nationwide between January and September 2026.
Doctors Without Borders outreach manager Patrick Mayen Biel warned that vaccination alone would not prevent further outbreaks.
"Without sustained access to safe drinking water, functioning latrines, and adequate sanitation, people will remain at risk of future outbreaks," he said.
The Trump administration has defended its restructuring of foreign assistance as an effort to improve efficiency. However, Kristof's latest reporting and continuing warnings from humanitarian organisations have renewed attention to the human consequences of the funding reductions.