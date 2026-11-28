Trump Calls D.C. Golf Course Damage an 'Act of God' as He Pressures Judge: 'God Must Have Been Watching'
Nov. 28 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is blaming a Thanksgiving week storm for extensive damage to a Washington, D.C., golf course while renewing his demands for a federal judge to approve his controversial redevelopment plans.
RadarOnline.com reports that Trump claimed East Potomac Golf Links had been devastated by flooding, collapsed seawalls and rising tides in a November 28 Truth Social post.
He also suggested the destruction was connected to his ongoing legal battle with U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes, who has blocked his administration from closing the public park to begin its planned overhaul.
The president's account of the damage has not been independently established by an engineering assessment.
What Did Trump Say About The Storm Damage?
Trump described the property, which he has repeatedly called "Trash Island," as almost destroyed following the storm.
"Trash Island has been completely destroyed by the Storm! It is totally WIPED OUT," he wrote, claiming that deteriorating seawalls had collapsed along the Potomac River and that an adjacent road had largely gone down with them.
He further claimed that much of the property was submerged by rising tides.
Trump also shared photographs showing flooded grounds and trees standing in water. However, his post did not include an independent damage assessment or an estimate of the repairs required.
Why Did He Say 'God Must Have Been Watching?'
The president connected the reported damage to his frustration with Reyes, who has issued several orders restricting his administration's plans for the historic property.
"God must have been watching the problems we've been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. Therefore, this was an Act of God!" Trump wrote.
He also argued that the seawall needed to be substantially raised to protect the surrounding land and trees from flooding.
Trump described the course as "dangerous and uninhabitable" and claimed the Department of the Interior had closed it while asking Reyes to allow the redevelopment to move forward.
However, the court's existing orders have prevented the administration from closing East Potomac Park during its usual public hours. Reyes has also made clear that the government can undertake necessary repairs with the required notice.
What Is The Status Of The Golf Course Project?
East Potomac Golf Links is a 106-year-old public golf course located on a man-made island south of the National Mall. The property is federally owned and managed through the National Park Service.
In October, the Trump administration announced plans developed with golf course architect Tom Fazio to transform the existing facility into a championship-level course that would remain open to the public.
The original proposal called for closing the property on November 15, with redevelopment expected to take approximately 15 months.
However, the D.C. Preservation League and two local golfers challenged the plans in February, arguing against the proposed changes to the historic public property.
On October 26, Reyes issued a preliminary injunction restricting further tree removal after hundreds of trees had already been cut down.
She subsequently issued another temporary restraining order on November 14, preventing the government from closing the park and golf course during their established public hours.
The dispute has also complicated day-to-day operations. The National Park Service ended the existing operator's management agreement on November 15, leaving the facility without its usual staff and services.
What Happens Next In Court?
Reyes extended the order protecting public access to East Potomac Park through December 12, according to The Washington Post.
The administration is appealing the court's restrictions, while a December 8 hearing is scheduled to address the government's responsibilities for maintaining the property during the legal dispute.
Trump, meanwhile, has suggested that further appeals may be necessary if Reyes does not approve his plans.
"It would be a shame to have to use the Appellate Courts on such a ridiculous and frivolous case — 'A Golf Course for a Golf Course,'" he wrote.
For now, the administration's redevelopment plans remain subject to the ongoing legal proceedings.