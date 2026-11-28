President Donald Trump is blaming a Thanksgiving week storm for extensive damage to a Washington, D.C., golf course while renewing his demands for a federal judge to approve his controversial redevelopment plans.

RadarOnline.com reports that Trump claimed East Potomac Golf Links had been devastated by flooding, collapsed seawalls and rising tides in a November 28 Truth Social post.

He also suggested the destruction was connected to his ongoing legal battle with U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes, who has blocked his administration from closing the public park to begin its planned overhaul.

The president's account of the damage has not been independently established by an engineering assessment.