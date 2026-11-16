EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Social Media Outbursts 'Doomed' His New Golf Plan
Nov. 16 2026, Updated 2:18 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's habit of airing his grievances on social media has backfired, with the president's own online declarations helping derail his ambitious plans to transform a public Washington golf course into a championship venue.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump, 80, had announced plans to overhaul East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, DC, with construction scheduled to begin on November 15.
Truth Social Posts Torpedo Trump's Golf Plan
But federal judge Ana Reyes temporarily blocked the closure after finding his Truth Social posts contradicted government lawyers' claims no final redevelopment decision had been made.
A legal source familiar with the dispute told us about the impact of Trump's Internet outbursts: "The president has effectively handed his opponents the evidence they needed and doomed his own proposal thanks to his online activity. His lawyers were insisting nothing had been settled while he was publicly announcing exactly what would happen and when. That contradiction is extraordinarily difficult to explain away in court.
"The problem is that presidential social media posts are not simply political entertainment. When Trump announces government action, judges can treat those statements as evidence of official intentions. His enthusiasm for broadcasting decisions has left his own legal team defending a position that his public comments appear to undermine."
In an October 18 post, Trump declared the Interior Department had developed a "World Class Championship Golf Course" proposal for the site, announcing a 15-month renovation program.
Judge Calls Out Contradictions in 30-Page Ruling
Reyes subsequently issued a temporary restraining order preventing the government from closing the course and surrounding parkland until November 28, or until further court instructions.
Her 30-page ruling identified the president's statements as evidence suggesting the redevelopment arrangements were considerably more advanced than Justice Department attorneys had acknowledged.
The judge had previously ordered an ethics investigation into government lawyers following concerns about conflicting representations concerning the project.
David Super, a Georgetown University law professor, said Trump's public pronouncements had further damaged the administration's courtroom credibility.
He told TIME magazine: "Judge Reyes has already made clear that she does not believe the Administration's lawyers' assertions that they have no final plan to remake the East Potomac golf course.
"These posts make unmistakably clear that those assertions are false."
Trump Attacks Judge After Legal Credibility Blow
A second legal source said: "There is a fundamental problem when the president's online announcements contradict the arguments being presented by government attorneys. Judges expect candor about what an administration intends to do.
"Trump's posts have made it much harder to argue that these plans remain hypothetical. What might have been promoted as a triumphant redevelopment announcement has instead become a serious legal vulnerability."
Trump responded by attacking Reyes on Truth Social and promising an immediate appeal against her "highly destructive and political decision."
The White House defended the administration, arguing that lower courts had repeatedly obstructed presidential policies subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.
Pattern of Online Outbursts Backfiring in Court
The controversy follows several previous cases in which Trump's online statements complicated his administration's legal defenses.
In 2017, federal judges examined his tweets when considering restrictions on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries and his proposed prohibition on transgender military personnel.
More recently, judges cited presidential posts in disputes involving law firm Perkins Coie, Harvard University's federal funding and suspended food assistance benefits.
In September 2025, federal judge Allison Burroughs ruled in Harvard's favor after examining statements that helped establish the administration's political motivations.
Two months later, judge John McConnell cited Trump's online comments when ordering the restoration of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding during a government shutdown.
Meanwhile, the East Potomac injunction permits routine repairs while litigation continues over whether the proposed redevelopment would undermine public access and affordability at the course.