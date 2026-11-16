But federal judge Ana Reyes temporarily blocked the closure after finding his Truth Social posts contradicted government lawyers' claims no final redevelopment decision had been made.

A legal source familiar with the dispute told us about the impact of Trump's Internet outbursts: "The president has effectively handed his opponents the evidence they needed and doomed his own proposal thanks to his online activity. His lawyers were insisting nothing had been settled while he was publicly announcing exactly what would happen and when. That contradiction is extraordinarily difficult to explain away in court.

"The problem is that presidential social media posts are not simply political entertainment. When Trump announces government action, judges can treat those statements as evidence of official intentions. His enthusiasm for broadcasting decisions has left his own legal team defending a position that his public comments appear to undermine."

In an October 18 post, Trump declared the Interior Department had developed a "World Class Championship Golf Course" proposal for the site, announcing a 15-month renovation program.